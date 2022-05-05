Kate Spade's Most Popular Bags Are Double Discounted in This Secret Sale

My mom has sent me about 15 texts leading up to Mother's Day concerning her present — aka confirming I haven't forgotten about one of her favorite holidays. Gift-giving and -receiving is her love language, and it's mine too, so I get it. And she did give me life after all, so obviously she deserves the best, which is exactly why I am going to buy her a second gift from Kate Spade's major sale-on-sale in honor of Mother's Day.