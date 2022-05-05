Kate Spade's Most Popular Bags Are Double Discounted in This Secret Sale

Prices start at $74.
By Tara Gonzalez May 04, 2022 @ 8:00 pm
My mom has sent me about 15 texts leading up to Mother's Day concerning her present — aka confirming I haven't forgotten about one of her favorite holidays. Gift-giving and -receiving is her love language, and it's mine too, so I get it. And she did give me life after all, so obviously she deserves the best, which is exactly why I am going to buy her a second gift from Kate Spade's major sale-on-sale in honor of Mother's Day. 

At this sale, Kate Spade is offering an additional 25 percent off bags, shoes, and more, which are already hundreds of dollars off, with the code MOTHERSDAY. The sale ends at midnight ET on Mother's Day this Sunday, and it's the perfect excuse for buying some spring pieces for your mom, a mom you know, or honestly, just yourself. With bags starting at $74, it's hard not to. 

Kate's Spade's sales are known for being more like sale-on-sales, because there's always an additional discount that makes the deals particularly impossible to resist. This sale launched so quietly, we nearly missed it, but thankfully my mom's Mother's Day texts sent me looking for a hobo bag as cute as Kate Spade's Penny, which I'm definitely considering getting her. It's now on sale for just $157, and for a designer bag, that's extremely unheard of. There's also a small, very on-trend Nylon bag for $94, large Knott satchel for $209, and a small top-handle bag with the most adorable shimmering buckle for $183.

Essentially, you can buy a handful of bags at this sale for the price of one. There are also plenty of shoes, accessories, and spring wardrobe essentials majorly marked down as well. Like the perfect for a picnic Harmony dot lake dress for $179 or a pair of Marielle mules that make running around the city in the summer easy, for $76. 

I'm sure my mom would want anything and everything available at this sale, and thankfully, I can stock up on more than a couple of pieces for what they would normally retail for — and buy something for myself, too. Who said Mother's Day is just for moms anyway? My mom taught me all about the importance of a good gift, so buying one for myself (in addition to many for her) is basically like celebrating all she's taught me, right? Right.

Shop the best Kate Spade sale deals, below. 

Best Kate Spade Bag Deals 

Best Kate Spade Clothing Deals

Best Kate Spade Shoe Deals 

Best Kate Spade Accessory Deals 

