You'll Fall in Love with These Playful Pieces from the Kate Spade Sale

Kim Duong
Mar 04, 2017 @ 10:30 am

One of our favorite brands for fun, whimsical pieces—that would be Kate Spade New York—is doing great things, and we don't just mean the accessories. From now until March 5th at 2:59 ET, the brand is hosting a sale that gives back—the code PURPOSE gets you 25% off both in stores and online at katespade.com. The best part? Two percent of proceeds from this event will go towards building a sports and learning center in Masaro, Rwanda. 

To make things especially easy for you this weekend, we've done all the hard work for you and come up with this edit of our sale faves. From playful camel earrings to next summer's go-to sneakers, here are our picks for must-have pieces.

STRIPED SNEAKERS

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $85 SHOP NOW
CAMEL EARRINGS

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $98 SHOP NOW
CAMERA BAG

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $448 SHOP NOW
EMBROIDERED DRESS

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $998 SHOP NOW
ORANGE KEYCHAIN

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $88 SHOP NOW
playful tray

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $40 SHOP NOW
STRIPED SWIMSUIT

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $148 SHOP NOW
TASSEL BAG

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $398 SHOP NOW

