Kate Spade's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Bags, Shoes, and Accessories 

Save an additional 30 percent on these best-sellers while you can.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Published on June 17, 2022

Kate Spade Sale
Photo: Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is officially set to kick off in a little less than a month, but plenty of other great brands and retailers are launching major sales just in time to help you build out your summer wardrobe. First there was Nordstrom's famous Half-Yearly Sale, and now Kate Spade has launched its 2022 End-of-Season Sale with double discounts on best-selling designer bags, shoes, and more extremely cute pieces, like this I Love NY charm bracelet.

Prices start at just $13 for a notebook — because it's never too late to finally stick to that New Year's resolution of becoming a planner person — and cap out at $279 for a luxe trench coat, because it's never too early to start preparing for your fall wardrobe. But the best part of the sale is that everything, including the whimsical bags Kate Spade is famous for, is marked down an additional 30 percent with the promo code EXTRA30.

If you have a summer vacation coming up but are still in need of some wardrobe staples, the Kate Spade sale includes just under 100 majorly marked-down dresses to choose from. This stripe cloth midi dress is perfect for a weekday picnic at the park, while this smocked waist floral dress is the kind you'd never forget to pack for a trip to the south of Italy. Both are now available for less than $200 and can easily be completed with either these $111 Veronica slingback flats or these quirky $111 polka dot Maren pumps.

If you wanted to, you could even compile your entire summer vacation wardrobe in one go with these selections, and if you happen to be from New York, you can stock up on plenty of I Love NY jewelry to remind you of home. . There's essentially something for everyone — including the designer's signature handbags for under $100, which is pretty unheard of, even during the biggest blowout sale events. Amazon Prime Day, who?

Shop the 24 best deals from Kate Spade's end-of-season sale, below.

Best Bag Deals

Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade

Shop now: $97 (Originally $198); katespade.com

Best Clothing Deals

Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade

Shop now: $137 (Originally $278); katespade.com

Best Accessory Deals

Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade

Shop now: $83 (Originally $148); katespade.com

Best Shoe Deals

Kate Spade Sale
Kate Spade

Shop now: $111 (Originally $198); katespade.com

