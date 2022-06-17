Fashion Kate Spade's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Bags, Shoes, and Accessories Save an additional 30 percent on these best-sellers while you can. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Amazon Prime Day is officially set to kick off in a little less than a month, but plenty of other great brands and retailers are launching major sales just in time to help you build out your summer wardrobe. First there was Nordstrom's famous Half-Yearly Sale, and now Kate Spade has launched its 2022 End-of-Season Sale with double discounts on best-selling designer bags, shoes, and more extremely cute pieces, like this I Love NY charm bracelet. Prices start at just $13 for a notebook — because it's never too late to finally stick to that New Year's resolution of becoming a planner person — and cap out at $279 for a luxe trench coat, because it's never too early to start preparing for your fall wardrobe. But the best part of the sale is that everything, including the whimsical bags Kate Spade is famous for, is marked down an additional 30 percent with the promo code EXTRA30. If you have a summer vacation coming up but are still in need of some wardrobe staples, the Kate Spade sale includes just under 100 majorly marked-down dresses to choose from. This stripe cloth midi dress is perfect for a weekday picnic at the park, while this smocked waist floral dress is the kind you'd never forget to pack for a trip to the south of Italy. Both are now available for less than $200 and can easily be completed with either these $111 Veronica slingback flats or these quirky $111 polka dot Maren pumps. If you wanted to, you could even compile your entire summer vacation wardrobe in one go with these selections, and if you happen to be from New York, you can stock up on plenty of I Love NY jewelry to remind you of home. . There's essentially something for everyone — including the designer's signature handbags for under $100, which is pretty unheard of, even during the biggest blowout sale events. Amazon Prime Day, who? Shop the 24 best deals from Kate Spade's end-of-season sale, below. Best Bag Deals Kate Spade Shop now: $97 (Originally $198); katespade.com Bradley Larger Tote, $146 (Originally $298) The Little Better Nylon Shoulder Bag, $88 (Originally $178) Lovitt Buckle Small Top-Handle Bag, $171 (Originally $348) Smile Leopard Calf Hair Small Shoulder Bag, $117 (Originally $278) Purl Small Bucket Bag, $227 (Originally $398) Best Clothing Deals Kate Spade Shop now: $137 (Originally $278); katespade.com Stripe Double Cloth Midi Dress, $195 (Originally $398) Floral Medley Smocked Waist Dress, $146 (Originally $298) Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress, $168 (Originally $398) Denim Button-Front Dress, $171 (Originally $348) Taffeta Cosmo Top, $138 (Originally $328) Best Accessory Deals Kate Spade Shop now: $83 (Originally $148); katespade.com New York Minute NYC Charm Bracelet, $63 (Originally $128) Stay Connected Necklace, $73 (Originally $148) I Love NY x Kate Spade New York Ring, $44 (Originally $78) Kate Spade Raquet Club Silk Bandana, $27 (Originally $48) Floral Garden Reversible Bucket Hat, $32 (Originally $58) Best Shoe Deals Kate Spade Shop now: $111 (Originally $198); katespade.com Lift Sneakers, $72 (Originally $128) Devi Slide Mules, $88 (Originally $178) Buckle Up Slingback Pumps, $166 (Originally $298) Flamenco Sandals, $111 (Originally $198) Maren Pumps, $111 (Originally $198) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit