Kate Spade's Secret Flash Sale Has Designer Bags for Up to 40% Off — but Only Until Tonight

Kate Spade, for one, is having a major early Memorial Day sale that ends tonight, and it's a very IYKYK situation. You can use the code HELLOSUMMER (how fitting) to get double discounts on items that are already marked down right now, so you can save up to 40 percent if you shop today. It's also a spend more, save more situation, which makes it very hard to not add additional items to your cart. If buying more means unlocking more savings, it's a win-win, right?