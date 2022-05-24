Kate Spade's Secret Flash Sale Has Designer Bags for Up to 40% Off — but Only Until Tonight
If you're anything like me, you probably didn't even realize Memorial Day was coming up this weekend. If 2020 went by extremely slowly, 2022 seems to be taking off at record speed, which is a good thing when you consider that holiday weekend sales are right around the corner. And as it turns out, some have already started — well, secretly at least.
Kate Spade, for one, is having a major early Memorial Day sale that ends tonight, and it's a very IYKYK situation. You can use the code HELLOSUMMER (how fitting) to get double discounts on items that are already marked down right now, so you can save up to 40 percent if you shop today. It's also a spend more, save more situation, which makes it very hard to not add additional items to your cart. If buying more means unlocking more savings, it's a win-win, right?
Shop now: $195 with code HELLOSUMMER (Originally $348); katespade.com
Shop now: $125 with code HELLOSUMMER (Originally $178); katespade.com
Shop now: $222 with code HELLOSUMMER (Originally $348); katespade.com
As with every Kate Spade sale, the best part is the bags. By using the secret promo code, you'll find so many bags that end up being less than $250. In fact, the extra discount is bringing many bags down to $200 or less, which is pretty rare for a household name brand. And depending on which styles you add to your cart, you could easily unlock enough savings to buy three bags for the price of one.
There are plenty of shoes for less than $100, too, like the Keds x Kate Spade New York sneaker, and just about every flirty summer dress you can think of for under $200. Plus, many pieces from Kate Spade's popular New York collection are super discounted, like the extremely adorable I Love NY charm bracelet.
So if you're planning on disconnecting this weekend on a beach somewhere, this is the perfect early Memorial Day sale to shop ahead of time before everyone and their mother is scouring the internet for the best deals. But remember — there's only one day left to use the promo code for double discounts, so act fast and repeat after me: Hello summer!
Below, shop the best Kate Spade early Memorial Day deals before they end tonight.
Best Kate Spade Bag Deals
- Knott Large Satchel, $223 (Originally $398)
- Smile Small Crossbody, $139 (Originally $198)
- Lovitt Buckle Small Top-Handle Bag, $195 (Originally $348)
- Roulette Large Hobo Bag, $191 (Originally $298)
- Purl Small Bucket Bag, $254 (Originally $398)
Best Kate Spade Shoe Deals
- Meg Mules, $137 (Originally $228)
- Maren Pumps, $158 (Originally $198)
- Keswick Sneakers, $110 (Originally $138)
- Serendipity Boots, $190 (Originally $298)
- Keds x Kate Spade New York Sneaker, $96 (Originally $120)
Best Kate Spade Accessory Deals
- I Love NY Airpods Case, $35 (Originally $50)
- Mini-Hearts Cotton Silk Bandana, $38 (Originally $48)
- Shimmy Tennis Necklace, $96 (Originally $128)
- I Love NY x Kate Spade Medallion Necklace, $54 (Originally $68)
- New York Minute Charm Bracelet, $90 (Originally $128)
Best Kate Spade Clothing Deals
- Harmony Dot Lake Dress, $190 (Originally $298)
- Ditsy Rose Flirt Dress, $191 (Originally $398)
- Kisses Tie-Neck Shift Dress, $190 (Originally $298)
- Cherry Toss Scoopneck One-Piece, $102 (Originally $128)
- Just Rosy Faille Skirt, $179 (Originally $298)