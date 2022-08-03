Kate Middleton Just Wore My Favorite Version of the Easygoing Pants Trend Taking Over Hollywood

Pants this, pants that. Sometimes, you just want to nix bottoms altogether because, well, it's too darn hot. And other times, you don't want to deal with a possible wardrobe malfunction when exploring the city in a mini dress. Ugh, what to do? Easy. Wear breezy pants.

Linen pants are a no-brainer in this category. The lightweight, airy style has become a summer 2022 staple with celebrities like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Meghan Markle stepping out in variations of long linen pants that are basically like a walking A/C. And while we're all for the pants version, Kate Middleton's latest outfit is a sign to get on the linen shorts trend for this summer heat wave. In fact, they're all I've been wearing, and I can attest they're a game changer for riding out the dog days of summer in comfort.

If you tend to get hot very fast, like I do, wearing jeans when the temperature reaches the high-70s isn't an option. And considering this is my first New York City summer, I learned that lesson the hard way — denim, no thank you. But luckily, I had a few linen shorts on hand that have quickly become my most-worn pieces of summer 2022.

Courtesy

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

While the difference between linen pants and linen shorts is only a couple inches of fabric, it makes a big difference when you're dealing with sweltering heat and humidity this time of year. The rest of the comfort story is the same, though. Just like their big sister, linen shorts are made from the same lightweight fabric that's ultra breathable; some come with an elastic waist while others come with buttons — though the former is my preference for maximum comfort — and many have a billowy silhouette that's comfy and cool in more ways than one.

Linen shorts also go well with everything and are suitable for every occasion; I've worn mine with sneakers and a bodysuit for brunch with friends and espadrilles and a sleek button-down for an evening boat ride.

My advice? Skip the cutoffs and opt for linen shorts instead. They're royal- and fashion editor- approved, and they'll keep you cool when you feel anything but. Shop some of our favorite styles below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $188; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com