Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing Dresses That Guests Wore to the Royal Wedding

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton knows what she likes. It's not uncommon to spot her wearing certain dresses multiple times, and, when the weather is just right, she tends to break out the same trusty pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges. So it's not that much of a stretch to imagine that the royal keeps an eye out for pieces she knows she'll love forever. Or that she would be inspired by what other guests wore to Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding.

A year after the couple said "I do," sister-in-law Kate has been wearing dresses we spotted in the crowd on their big day. First, it was Abigail Spencer's Alessandra Rich dress, which, to be fair, is a pretty common choice among fashion icons (Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Daisy Ridley are fans of the piece, too). But then, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a floral Erdem number, a dress that a different royal — 86-year-old Katherine, the Duchess of Kent — wore to the same historic event. One repeat look is a coincidence, but two...is probably still a coincidence (Erdem is one of Kate's favorite brands), but it's pretty interesting nonetheless.

Take a look at the outfits Kate has worn that were also worn by other royal wedding guests. Honestly, they're so great we can't even blame her.

Kate's polka dot Alessandra Rich dress...

Was originally worn by actress Abigail Spencer.

This floral Erdem dress...

Was also the royal wedding look for the Duchess of Kent. (And she apparently paired it with sneakers!)