5 Ways Kate Middleton Got Pregnancy Style Right

There's nothing worse than being in a situation and comparing yourself to a celebrity, which is why we, at InStyle, always like to put things into context. While I have not personally been pregnant, I have many friends and family members who have been blessed with the bodily changes that come from being with child. They love perusing tabloids for maternity style, but often find themselves at a loss: these women all have stylists, right? They have designers making them clothes, no?

Sure, you may not have Kate Middleton's hair stylist, makeup artist, or bank account, but by observing some of her sartorial decisions, we (along with some of Hollywood's best stylists) are able to gain some knowledge of tips and tricks for looking regal and fashionable through all nine months. So, no, you don't need to have the ability to call up Sarah Burton and ask her to put a waist expander inside a dress.

Here, we reveal the five maternity styling tips that have earned Kate Middleton the title of Best Dressed Pregnant Royal.

Chose The Right Fabrics

"Kate's classic and refined dresses typically all are with soft, silky fabrics. They cling nicely to her figure, but are not drastically form-fitting. It plays on her femininity during this special time, and also embraces her figure," says stylist Andrew Gelwicks who has worked with celebrities like Larsen Thompson and Gigi Gorgeous.

Focused on Fit

"Kate focuses on fit," says stylist Ashley Pruitt who is responsible for stars like Christie Brinkley and Susan Sarandon. "Every measurement of her clothing is always perfect. She loves to wear an empire waist gown or dress while pregnant. The empire waist is flattering during pregnancy because it still shows off your body but gives the baby bump room to breath."

Stuck to Classics

"I love the way Kate stayed true to classic silhouettes," Alexandra Mandelkorn who styles Janelle Monae tells InStyle.com. "A-line, empire waist, etc. She also kept everything flattering with great tailoring."

She Illuded to Her Waistline

"Kate’s pregnancy style has never strayed away from her true chic sense of fashion. Wearing belted coats, loose shifts, and empire-waist gowns, are all great pregnancy style for any body type as they accentuate and create an illusion of a waistline, while still embracing the fact one is pregnant," says stylist Jasmine Caccamo.

Opted for Bold Colors

Stylist Victor Blanco praises Middleton's use of color in her pregnancy wardrobe: "One thing I love about Kate Middleton being pregnant is that she is not afraid of bold colors. She usually wears very classic shapes, but she makes statements wearing bright colors such as yellow, red, blue ... making her looks more stylish and fun than a regular black dress.

