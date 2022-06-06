Kate Middleton Just Wore a $3,000 Polka Dot Dress, but You Can Get the Look for $41 on Amazon
At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, Kate Middleton's looks did not disappoint. The Duchess started off in an all-white look before bringing in some color with this pastel yellow moment and this bright orange coat dress; but we can't stop thinking about this blue and white polka dot dress. While her exact dress is sold out (and originally nearly $3,000), we found an Amazon alternative that can be yours for $41.
The Prettygarden Maxi Wrap Dress comes in a dainty blue and white floral pattern that looks very similar to Kate's polka dot midi. It has a V-neckline with an optional snap closure for more coverage, short sleeves, a ruffled hemline, and an elastic waistband with a fabric belt. The dress is made from lightweight polyester and comes in sizes small through XXL.
There are many ways to style this dress for summer. You can channel your inner sophisticated duchess and wear it with beachy waves, pearl earrings, and white pumps, or to dress it down, pair the maxi with white sneakers and a crossbody bag. As one shopper said, it's a "beautiful dress for any party, gathering, [or] celebration."
If you want a true polka dot option, go with this midi dress from the same brand that comes in a lighter blue color. It has a crew neckline, short, elasticated puff sleeves, and three tiers in the skirt. The dress is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which a reviewer called "very lightweight and comfortable" and comes in sizes small through extra-large.
You can wear the dress more formally with heels and statement jewels or dress it down with flat sandals and a woven tote bag. It's the perfect throw-on-and-go dress that'll instantly make you look and feel put together, no matter how you style it.
In the summer heat, you can never have too many dresses, so you might as well treat yourself to a Kate Middleton-approved style. Grab a polka dot dress or two from Amazon now before word gets out about the trend.