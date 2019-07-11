10 Outfits That Prove Kate Middleton’s Style Icon Is Actually Her Mom

Image zoom Getty Images

It's no secret that Kate Middleton has been switching up her style as of late. For baby Archie's christening, she channeled Blair Waldorf in a padded headband and front-tie blouse. She went sheer — and very Cinderella — for an appearance at the Royal Ascot. However, Kate isn't fully revamping her wardrobe (yet). She's still rocking her now-famous wedges, she's still accessorizing with a pair of drop earrings, and she's still dressing just like her mom, Carole Middleton.

It's true: the elder Middleton and her daughter seem to share the same taste in clothing. Kate has been known to enjoy a good midi dress and designs that never go out of style, and Carole has been spotted wearing similar pieces. While attending Wimbledon, Kate's mom stepped in a green dress that was eerily similar to one the duchess recently wore. A quick look back at Carole's outfits, and we realized this was far from the only time the two were twinning.

Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of photos that prove at least one of Kate's style icons is her own mother. Not to worry, though — the royal is in good company. Sasha Obama also tends to dress like her mom, Michelle, while Amal Clooney stole her favorite styling trick from Baria Alamuddin.

1. When They Both Went Green For the Summer

Carole's green Wimbledon dress looked a lot like the one Kate wore while visiting the RHS Back to Nature Garden.

2. When They Opted For a Little White Dress

Both ladies are well aware that this item is a summer staple.

3. When They Showed Us That Teal Was Their Color

They're even wearing similar fascinators! Carole wore this cheerful set while attending Harry and Meghan's wedding, while Kate's look was for the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

4. When They Stepped Out in Breezy, Floral Looks

And they made sure to stick with lighter beige bags when choosing their accessories.

5. When They Paired Their Shirt Dresses With Wedges

Looks like Kate's mom loved this versatile shoe style, too!

6. When Red and Checkered Proved to Be a No-Fail Option

The same style, two different ways! Kate opted to pair her dress with black heels, while Carole made things casual with summer wedges.

7. When an Event Called For Black Lace

Perhaps it's Carole who advised Kate to keep things classic.

8. When They Discovered the Perfect Winter Ensemble

Not only did this mother and daughter duo choose to style their coats with scarves, they also wore black knee-high boots.

9. When Their Hospital Dresses Were Extremely Similar

After the royals welcomed Prince George, Carole showed up to the hospital wearing blue printed dress similar to the one Kate wore while posing on the steps.

10. When They Topped Off Their Black Dresses With White Jackets

And they weren't afraid to show off this matching moment by standing side-by-side!