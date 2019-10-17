Kate Middleton Went Barefoot and Wore a Headscarf While Visiting a Pakistani Mosque

From the moment she arrived in Pakistan, Kate Middleton has been embracing the country's modest fashion, skipping her typical midi-dresses and skirt suits in favor of a more traditional shalwar kameez. On Thursday while visiting the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, she paired her teal-and-gold set with a matching dupatta, a long silken scarf, which she then used as a headscarf.

In this case, the duchess's look (as well as a periwinkle one she previously wore) was created by local designer Maheen Khan, who quickly shared her excitement on Twitter.

"It is an honor to have been asked to create this outfit for the duchess," she said in one tweet, before adding, "I love the grace with which HRH princess Kate carries the dupatta. She looks so comfortable."

It should also be noted that Kate also went barefoot for the visit, while Prince William — who showed off a beige suit with a blue shirt — walked around in black socks. However, the Duke of Cambridge has been respecting traditional attire, too. On Tuesday night, he became the first-ever royal to wear a full Pakistani outfit in public thanks to his green sherwani, the long button-front coat style commonly worn by men.

Aside from making headlines with their fashion choices, the royal couple have had an eventful trip, playing cricket and stopping by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, where Kate had a tea party with a 7-year-old patient.