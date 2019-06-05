The One Accessory Both Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton Wear on Repeat

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Although we encourage experimentation and trying new trends, there’s something to be said for having a signature style. Kate Middleton and Amal Clooney, for example, like what they like. The royal is famous for rewearing her favorite outfits and breaking out polished dresses or coats for appearances. The human rights lawyer is a bit more adventurous when it comes to her clothing, but leans toward the color red and loves matching sets. And both women have the same go-to accessory: drop earrings.

Looking back at some of Middleton and Clooney's most iconic looks, we realized that they wear this particular earring style on repeat. They might switch up the specific pair, they might go smaller in size or opt to make a statement, but more often than not, they prefer drops over simple studs or trendy hoops. We're not sure why that's the case — perhaps they feel like these earrings are more classic or elegant — but it's worth taking a look at how they style them as you likely have a pair of your own hidden away in your jewelry box.

Kate Middleton is frequently spotted wearing drop earrings.

Amal Clooney is a big fan of this trend as well.

The royal has been known to use this earring style to complete her classic looks.

Clooney often wears her drop earrings to work.

Kate's go-tos are smaller, simple options.

For Amal, it's go big or go home.

Drop earrings even made an appearance during the royal wedding.

The human rights lawyer also wore a pair during her wedding weekend.

Sometimes, the duchess uses this accessory to add a pop of color to a neutral look.

Amal had tried this trick, too!

However, both women prove you can't go wrong with a monochrome look.

Like Amal, we love a color theme.

No matter what Middleton has on, her drop earrings add a little something extra.

Amal's collection is full of statement-making pieces.

Like her shoes and coats, Kate has a few favorite earrings, such as this pair from Mappin & Webb.

Amal tends to switch it up, and sometimes wears smaller earrings instead of large ones.

Of course, drop earrings are the perfect choice for formal occasions.

Both ladies have proven just how versatile is piece can be!