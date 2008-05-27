whitelogo
Kate Hudson's Summer Dresses
InStyle.com
May 27, 2008
Cocktail dress
Whether out running errands or on the red carpet, no one rocks a cute frock quite like Kate Hudson.
The
Fool's Gold
star chose a pale blue Stella McCartney linen dress with scalloped layers for an appearance on MTV's
TRL
.
Albert Ferreira/Startraks
Shift dress
The mother-of-one paired a Puella shift dress with wedges for a pal's baby shower. The yellow floral print of the dress perfectly suited the blonde's coloring.
JFX
Sundress
Hudson, a self-confessed sun-lover, looked cool and feminine while out and about in a white sundress with lace detailing.
Ramey Photo
Mini dress
A striking paisley mini gave Hudson a chic, but quirky look at the Miami Film Festival. She accented her 3.1 Phillip Lim dress with a surpising accessory-sparkly stilettos.
Steve Dennett/SplashNewsOnline.com
Tunic dress
The pretty actress kept cool, despite the humid heat of a New York City summer, in a soft embroidered tunic and flip flops.
Dara Kushner/INF
Jersey dress
In Malibu, CA, Hudson enjoyed comfort
and
style by wearing knee-high boots with her jersey shift.
Ramey Photo
