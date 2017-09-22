We Found Kate Hudson’s 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

If anyone knows how to turn a simple red carpet appearance into a fashion moment, it’s Kate Hudson. The 38-year-old Marshall star started walking the step-and-repeat with mom Goldie Hawn before she even hit double digits. So it’s really no surprise that she’s nailed down such a delightfully fresh and free-spirited way of dressing over the years.

“Kate is a lighthearted person, always laughing and looking to have a good time, so naturally that comes across when she’s on the red carpet,” says Hudson’s stylist Sophie Lopez. "Her choices are playful and effortless, and it’s always about what feels right in the moment rather than trying to force a particular trend.”

Still, when it comes down to it, Lopez says there are a few things that work for Hudson time and time again. “Dresses with deep-v’s, high-waisted wide-leg pants, body-con dresses—I call them the ‘K. Hud classics’ because I know if they’re on the rack she’s going to love it,” she says. “But every now and then, she surprises the sh*t out of me and goes with something completely unexpected.”

