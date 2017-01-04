Kate Bosworth Is Living Out Our L.A. Dreams in This Tory Burch Photoshoot

As if we didn't already covet Kate Bosworth's style enough, she recently teamed up with photographer and stylist Margaret Zhang and designer Tory Burch in a gorgeous Los Angeles photoshoot, where the actress modeled some of Burch's latest designs, including bags featuring the new Gemini Link hardware, a modern take on the classic Tory Burch, double "T," logo.

According to a press release, the hardware design, "celebrates life's dualities. Two is a significant number for Tory, from her twins to her Gemini zodiac sign ... Like so many women of today, Tory has a multidimensional approach to life: she is a mother and an entrepreneur, a designer, and a CEO, has a business side and a creative side."

Both Zhang and Bosworth appreciate life's dualities as well, as Zhang is both a photographer and stylist, an entrepreneur and a law student at the University of Sydney in her native Australia. Plus, like Burch, she's a Gemini.

One of Bosworth's most recognizable facial features is a duality in itself: her two different colored eyes, one hazel and one blue. Scroll down below to take a look at all of the gorgeous photos.