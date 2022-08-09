TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5

If you frequently scroll through the fashion and beauty side of TikTok, you may have come across influencer Kate Bartlett's videos on your For You page. She frequently shares her outfits of the day, makeup hacks, and glimpses into her everyday life. Most recently, Kate put together a list of her favorite viral Amazon finds, and you can easily shop her picks from the site's Internet Famous section.

The list includes tons of affordable products, like a set of $7 press-on nails and a top-rated $15 tank top. Plus, shop brand-name items for less, like this Becca Under-Eye Brightening Corrector on sale for $24 and a pair of Adidas sneakers on sale for $34. Below, check out 12 of Kate's Amazon fashion and beauty must-haves, starting at $5.

Kate's Beauty Picks:

Last month, Kate posted a TikTok video trying out viral beauty products from Amazon, and now they're all included in her Internet Famous storefront.

Kate was "really impressed" by the L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer, and you can get a tube for just $5. The buildable formula provides full coverage without sinking into lines and creases, and it has a soft brush tip for easy application. According to Kate, a little bit of the product "goes a long way" and covers "a lot of surface area," so one tube will last you for a while. Plus, one shopper said it's "amazing for hiding dark circles."

For your brows, Kate recommends this soap brow styling kit, which gives her eyebrows a "very feathery effect" and "really makes them stay in place." The kit comes with two soap containers and four spoolies for easy application. To use the product, simply wet a spoolie, roll it in the soap, and brush it up through your brows. A reviewer confirmed their brows "aren't wet-looking or stiff" after application.

Kate finished off her look with a freckle pen, which gave her skin a "very natural," sun-kissed look. The one she used comes in a set of two, including light and dark brown shades. All you have to do is draw a few dots on your skin wherever you want freckles and then buff them out with your finger. One reviewer even said "people think they are real freckles." And don't worry — the formula is waterproof, so the freckles won't smudge or come off throughout the day.

Kate's Fashion Picks:

Of course, Kate also rounded up some of her favorite affordable Amazon fashion finds, including clothes, shoes, and accessories, which start at $15.

A silky slip dress is a year-round wardrobe staple, and Kate especially loves this sleeveless, emerald green style from The Drop. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, midi-length hemline, and slits on both sides. As one shopper said, the dress "feels nice and [is] flattering," and you can "dress it up with heels or down with sneakers."

To accessorize, Kate chose these retro-inspired, rectangle sunglasses that come in a pack of two. They're the perfect trendy shades to pair with any outfit, whether that's an athleisure set or midi dress. A reviewer confirmed they're "amazing quality" and added that they come with "a drawstring pouch to hold your glasses, a cleaning cloth, and a little tool to tighten it or un-tighten."

And for shoes, Kate's go-to Adidas sneakers are on sale for $34 — 47 percent off their original price. They have a breathable mesh and fabric upper, cushioned insoles, and rubber outsoles with optimal grip. These are the kind of sneakers you can wear for both an intense workout and a casual stroll around your neighborhood. "The comfort, quality, and color is excellent," a shopper wrote.

