Kate and The Queen: How Their Moments Match Up!

Jennifer Merritt
Nov 20, 2014 @ 7:15 am
Royal Similarities
The Wedding
On November 20, 1947, the then-princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding. Nearly 64 years later on April 29, 2011, Queen Elizabeth's grandson William does the same with his new wife, Kate Middleton.
Popperfoto, George Pimentel/WireImage
Royal Similarities
Stopping to Smell the Poppies
The Queen and Prince Philip visited the Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red evolving art installation at the Tower of London on October 16, 2014. Three months earlier, Prince William and Kate did the same.
Samir Hussein/WireImage, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Royal Similarities
At the Arena
A few days after The Queen and her prince grimaced during a hockey match between England and Wales, the young prince and his princess did the same when Wales took on Scotland. (Wales lost both games.)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Royal Similarities
Touring the South Pacific
William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, take in some entertainment during a tour of Tuvalu, an island nation Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited decades earlier.
Tim Graham/Getty Images, Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images
Royal Similarities
Having a Sip
In April 2014, William and Kate sample red wine in Queenstown, New Zealand, while the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth toast the new millennium on December 31, 1999 in London.
ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Similarities
Top That
The Queen and Duke attend the races in June 1957. Fifty-five years later, Prince William and Kate strike a similar pose for the grand finale of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images, REUTERS /Kevin Coombs /LANDOV
Royal Similarities
In Royal Blue
The Queen celebrates her 76th birthday in a navy topper with a yellow bouquet in April 2002, while the Duchess dons a similar look after a December 2012 visit to London's King Edward VII Hospital.
Tim Graham/Getty Images, Rupert Hartley/Rex/Rex USA
Royal Similarities
Baby Love
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their newborn daughter, Princess Anne, during her christening on Oct. 21, 1950. On October 23, 2013, William and Kate arrive for son Prince George's christening.
John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images, Fox Photos/Getty Images
