Karina Smirnoff and Sean Avery's Costumes on Dancing with the Stars
Feb 11, 2015 @ 10:27 am
Week 2: Salsa
"I wanted to make it simple and bright!" Smirnoff says of her Cuban inspired costume.
ABC/Adam Taylor
WEEK 1: Contemporary
“Sean wanted a full skirt on me, so we came up with the skirt that appealed to Sean’s eye,” Smirnoff exclusively tells InStyle.com. "I added a rhinestone belt in the same light blue color to match the entire design."
ABC/Adam Taylor
ABC/Adam Taylor
ABC/Adam Taylor
