Karina Smirnoff and Sean Avery's Costumes on Dancing with the Stars

Feb 11, 2015 @ 10:27 am
Week 2: Salsa

"I wanted to make it simple and bright!" Smirnoff says of her Cuban inspired costume.

WEEK 1: Contemporary

“Sean wanted a full skirt on me, so we came up with the skirt that appealed to Sean’s eye,” Smirnoff exclusively tells InStyle.com. "I added a rhinestone belt in the same light blue color to match the entire design."

