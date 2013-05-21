Dancing With The Stars Costumes: Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff's Finale Looks

With Season 16 of Dancing With The Stars coming to an end, Karina Smirnoff and partner Jacoby Jones transformed the ballroom into one giant party for their final dance of the season. And they had tap-dancing kids, drummers, and step-dancers join them! The duo freestyled to Macklemore's "Can't Hold Us" in fringe outfits decked out in Jones's Baltimore Ravens colors. "I wanted to represent Jacoby's hometown for our freestyle and I wanted the audience to smile when they saw us dance," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "We wanted to make it a celebration on the dance floor!" With Mardi Gras, Bourbon Street, confetti, and beads on her mind, Smirnoff focused on embellishments. "The shoulder piece was made out of jewels and beading. It was connected to a glittery, purple bralet." The performance embodied what the couple brought to the competition each week: energy and fun. Find out if they are able to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on tonight's live results show at 9/8c on ABC.

Click to see more of their costumes!

MORE:

• Karina Talks Ravens-Inspired Costumes

• Karina at InStyle's Golden Globes Lounge

• Melissa and Tony's Winning Performance