Dancing With The Stars Costumes: Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff's Finale Looks

Courtesy ABC
With Season 16 of Dancing With The Stars coming to an end, Karina Smirnoff and partner Jacoby Jones transformed the ballroom into one giant party for their final dance of the season. And they had tap-dancing kids, drummers, and step-dancers join them! The duo freestyled to Macklemore's "Can't Hold Us" in fringe outfits decked out in Jones's Baltimore Ravens colors. "I wanted to represent Jacoby's hometown for our freestyle and I wanted the audience to smile when they saw us dance," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "We wanted to make it a celebration on the dance floor!" With Mardi Gras, Bourbon Street, confetti, and beads on her mind, Smirnoff focused on embellishments. "The shoulder piece was made out of jewels and beading. It was connected to a glittery, purple bralet." The performance embodied what the couple brought to the competition each week: energy and fun. Find out if they are able to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on tonight's live results show at 9/8c on ABC.

1 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 10 Finale: Freestyle

2 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 10 Finale: Jive

"The jive is one of my favorite dances," said Smirnoff. "It's quick, fun, energetic, colorful, and creative. I took a basic leotard, covered it in a metallic, grape color, then added a ton of fringe that went all over the one-piece. This gave the illusion of the dress to move side to side while I danced across the floor. I added a gold belt that went around my waist line, which gave the outfit a little pop. Of course, I wanted to represent the Ravens since it was one of our last dances of the season."
3 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 9: Lindy Hop

Despite being hospitalized earlier in the week, Karina Smirnoff brought her signature energy and expert dance moves to the ninth week--the semi-finals!--of Dancing With the Stars with football pro partner Jacoby Jones. This time, they went for flirty costumes to show off their fun side. ”The dress for the Lindy Hop was flirtatious, but it was all about the '50s and polka dots," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "I designed it to flow while we flipped around the dance floor.”

4 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 9: Tango

To dance the tango, Karina Smirnoff went for a dark look. “I wanted the dress to resonate with the darkness of the dance, like a woman walking around the back alleys of Buenos Aires looking for trouble,” Smirnoff told InStyle.com.

5 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 8: Waltz

For week eight, Karina Smirnoff went for a fire and ice theme for their two dance outfits. Waltzing to James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” Smirnoff noted: “I chose an ice blue color with a whisper of mint that added a cool, calm feeling to the gown. I wanted it to have regal elegance.”
6 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 8: Paso Doble

Smirnoff and Jones upped the fire with sexy yellow looks for their paso doble. “I wanted the dress to be reminiscent of the power and fire of the dance,” Smirnoff told InStyle.com. “The floor length canary yellow gown had a bodice trimmed in bold black lace, evoking the ebb and flow of the emotion running throughout the dance.”
7 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 7: Salsa

Performing the salsa to Don Omar’s “Danza Kuduro,” the duo looked fresh in white ensembles.“Most people expect outrageous, multicolor costumes for Latin dance but I wanted to take a different route," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "I took the dance to South Beach. South Beach is filled with happy energy and simple dresses. I added small amounts of fringe and feathers to make my costume stand out.”

8 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 7: Jive

For their dance-off against Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy, the duo wore coordinating red looks.
9 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 6: Quickstep

Performing the quickstep to "For Once in My Life" alongside Super Bowl champion, Jacoby Jones, Karina Smirnoff radiated happiness in a canary yellow gown. "The quickstep is one of ballroom's most elegant, lighthearted dances, so I wanted this dress to make everyone smile," she told InStyle.com. "I walked into the costume department, saw the fabric and said, 'This is it, this is the color I want!'"

10 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 6: Paso Doble

Later in the episode, the pair changed into these black outfits with pops of bright green neon.

11 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 5: Jive

"The jive is about being colorful in so many different ways—facial expressions, movements, and of course through the outfits," Smirnoff told InStyle.com of how she picked this look to dance to Little Richard’s "Long Tall Sally." "With this in mind, I decked out my hot pink ensemble with fringe and rhinestone accents for extra flash."

12 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 4: Foxtrot

Contestants used the dance floor to re-interpret the best year of their lives for this week, and Jacoby Jones dedicated his performance to 2012, the year Jones’ son (who looked adorably dapper in the front row) was born. "There is a continuous, smooth flow in the foxtrot, so I wanted my dress to move beautifully with every single step we took," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "The pink accents and floral print gave this gown a summery, feel-good effect that corresponded perfectly with the meaning behind our dance this week."

13 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 3: Rumba

"I wanted my gown to be soft and romantic. I channeled the iconic, Rita Hayworth, when designing it,” Smirnoff told InStyle.com. As for partner Jacoby Jones, he had a shirt, but then... “we talked about it and decided that this was the moment to go shirtless!”

14 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 2: Jazz

"The plan is to incorporate purple into each costume, but my goal this week was to make sure these outfits brought us back to the origins of jazz," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "I wanted to stay true to Five Guys Named Moe with our outfits.

15 of 15 Courtesy ABC

Week 1: Cha Cha

"For this week's look, we really wanted to show love and support to the Baltimore Ravens, so I designed my dress and his outfit to have their colors," Smirnoff told InStyle.com of the purple and black designs she coordinated to wear for her cha cha to Flo Rida's "Good Feeling." "I wanted to bring a little of his world to the dance floor!"

