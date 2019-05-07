Kanye West Wore a $40 Jacket to the Met Gala, and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

When I first saw Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the Met Gala pink carpet, I couldn't help but chuckle. She was fake-dripping wet in a sexy, curve-hugging Mugler design. He looked a little out of place (especially for 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme) wearing a simple black jacket paired with black pants. Still, there was something about that top layer that I really liked, and now that I know that the Dickies jacket he had on is only $40? Um, I'm totally buying it.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Can't you just picture yourself reaching for this baby during those kind-of-chilly, transitional months? Or pairing it with a T-shirt, high-waisted jeans, and sneakers for a casual weekend outing? On any other day that's not the Met Gala, Kanye's Dickies jacket would be considered versatile and polished. But, perhaps he just wanted to show us that you don't need to spend a lot in order to look stylish (in which case, thanks, Kanye).

Even better than the price tag is the fact that you can shop this jacket on Amazon, and that there are a variety of color options available — navy, charcoal, khaki, etc. — not just black. Seriously, when else will I be able to (realistically) shop something that someone wore to the Met Gala? Adding this piece to my cart in three, two, one...

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

To Buy: $40, amazon.com