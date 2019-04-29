The Comfy Thongs That Have Amazon Shoppers Throwing Out All Their Other Underwear

Image zoom kike arnaiz/Getty Images

Wearing a thong shouldn’t be uncomfortable, but often times it is. From digging into your derriere just a little too much to constantly shifting and not staying in place, certain thongs can make you very aware that you’re wearing one (and nobody wants that!). That’s why Amazon shoppers are raving about these super soft, breathable, and stretchy spandex thongs, claiming they actually have a barely-there feel.

The Kalon thongs ($24 for a pack of six; amazon.com) have over 1,000 five-star reviews from customers who swear by them for everything from working out to traveling. They’re made out of a nylon and spandex blend, come in tons of colors including neutrals and bright colors, have sizes from XS to XXL, and don’t have any seams on the sides. Plus, they’re so well-liked that they’re one of Amazon’s best-selling thongs. Many customers who purchase them say they’re relieved to have finally found comfortable intimates that not only feel good, but look good too.

“OMG! Ladies, this is THE MOST comfortable thong I have ever worn. I received my neon order about an hour ago, [tried] them on, and literally logged on and bought two more packs. Seriously, the best fitting and most comfortable thongs out there — not to mention the most affordable. I [used] to be a long time Victoria's Secret thong fan, but over the years their design has become more uncomfortable, sizing has gotten smaller, and price has gone up. I am throwing all of my 'sort-of-comfortable' Victoria’s Secret thongs out and now replacing them with Kalon,” one enthusiastic reviewer wrote. “I have been on the 'comfortable' thong search (trying multiple brands and spending lots of money) and I am so happy to have finally found a winner.”

Plus, tons of shoppers say Kalon’s underwear have become their go-to thongs for exercising thanks to how lightweight, stretchy, and sweat-wicking they are.

“These are amazing if you are a gym goer! They wick away sweat and since they are seamless they don't provide any harsh rubbing spots. I've noticed a dramatic difference in my ingrown hairs as well along my bikini line. These are also great for spinning/cycling since they are so thin,” another shopper wrote.

Considering how many reviewers mention they’ve completely overhauled their thong collection for the Kalon thongs (“I'm in love and bought a bunch more after throwing away every other pair of underwear I previously owned!”), these might just be the comfy basics your wardrobe has been missing.