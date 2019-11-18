Kaia Gerber Just Recreated Pete Davidson’s Most Iconic Outfit

Image zoom Splash News

Pete Davidson's relationship history is pretty extensive (that engagement to Ariana Grande feels like ages ago at this point), but is it possible he's found his perfect match in Kaia Gerber? Well, if we're talking in terms of fashion, the answer is yes. Not only is the rumored couple already coordinating outfits, their overall aesthetic is eerily similar. We had to do a double-take upon seeing Gerber out in NYC, just to clarify it was, indeed, the 18-year-old model and not the 26-year-old comedian.

It's easy to understand why were were momentarily confused. Gerber's blue plaid jacket, black hoodie, and black pants combination is so very...Pete. In fact, Davidson wore those items just last year, when he was spotted out with Grande while eating a lollipop.

Image zoom Splash/Getty

We'll admit that this outfit is perfect for a chilly Monday. It's simple and laid-back; a comfortable way to easy into the week ahead. But, we still have a few questions. Does Gerber own this jacket or did she take it from Davidson's closet? Did these two always dress alike? Are we only noticing it now that they're hanging out?

Whatever the case, we'll be keeping an eye out for more matching moments. Perhaps they can take a look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's couple style for a bit of inspiration.