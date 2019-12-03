Kaia Gerber's Black Bra Was Too Fancy to Stay Hidden — So She Wore It as a Top

Image zoom Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber can pull off a variety of tricky trends (she does love her bucket hats, after all), but wow, she's really making a strong case for showing off your bra.

On Monday night, the model attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London wearing a black, embellished Loewe bralette, which was paired with a slightly sheer, white handkerchief skirt. Rather than completing the outfit with a blazer — a pretty popular combo at the moment — Gerber skipped extra layers and let her lingerie steal the spotlight.

It turns out that this exact pairing first appeared on Loewe's Spring 2020 runway, but the bra was see-through when it made its debut. Gerber also swapped out the the original bright yellow boots for a more subtle black pair, and accessorized with tiny hoops.

Gerber's outfit was giving us déjà vu for another reason, too: Ariana Grande, who was once engaged to Gerber's now-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is a big fan of wearing a black bralette as a top. In fact, we'd go as far to say it's her go-to look, considering she's been taking the stage and attending events in similar options for years.

It's quite the coincidence, which we'll chalk it up to similar taste.