Kaia Gerber Just Went Full Big Bird on the Givenchy Runway

We knew that Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week would bring some extravagant, over-the-top designs, but when Kaia Gerber walked down Givenchy's runway, we were still taken by surprise. The model was dressed in a voluminous, feathered, green-ombre gown, and it's safe to say the standout look stole the whole show.

Created by Givenchy's designer and creative director, Clare Waight Keller (as in, the woman behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress), this piece definitely gave off bird-like vibes. In fact, if Sesame Street's Big Bird ever had a high-fashion cousin, we imagine they would resemble this design (or, perhaps, it's more this ostrich toy from Crate & Barrel). The look — which had a black base and faded from light green on top to a dark navy train — pretty much consumed Gerber's body. However, the model's leg was still visible, poking out from a slit in the front.

We can only hope that someone, somewhere sees this dress and decides to snag it for a red carpet. (Fingers crossed that it's Lady Gaga.)