Kaia Gerber’s Leggings Feature a Unique Detail That Has Shoppers Hooked

Supermodel Kaia Gerber has been serving up cute athleisure looks around the clock lately, whether at home with mother Cindy or out with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi (we're all for the matching vibes). According to reviewers, her latest pair of leggings could be her best choice yet: They rave about Alo Yoga's High-Waist Alosoft Flow Leggings, which Gerber was seen wearing last week.
The Flow Leggings are made from the brand's signature Alosoft fabric, which is moisture-wicking and mind-blowingly cozy. As a result, the tights are as comfortable to wear during a workout as they are running errands or lounging at home. To add to their impeccable fit, each pair is created with flat-locked seams that won't rub against your skin.
Gerber's dark gray iteration of the leggings is almost sold out. Thankfully, they're still fully stocked in other great hues like light gray zinc heather, pastel periwinkle heather, rich navy heather, and even straight-up black.
Shoppers are head over heels for the leggings's uniquely thin waistband, which they say is sturdier and more flattering than the wide style typical of other high-waisted pairs. "I didn't think I would be thrilled with skinny waistbands returning full force, but man, these guys fit like a dream," one reviewer wrote. "They are so comfortable and still hold you in."
Another customer was expectedly impressed by the quality of the Alosoft material. "These were my first new leggings in about two years and they're already my favorite. The feel is exceptionally soft while also feeling thick and warm, and the waistband doesn't roll or slip down," they said. "I've already ordered more styles from Alo to try!"
You can buy the Kaia Gerber-approved Alosoft Flow Leggings for $88 now. Our advice? Secure your favorite pair before even more colors sell out.