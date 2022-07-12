The Under-$100 Croissant Bag That's Famous Among Supermodels Is Even Cheaper Right Now

The big day is finally here, and no, we're not talking about a royal wedding. We're actually referring to Amazon Prime Day 2022 (which arguably has just as much buzz around it as a royal wedding). What are the deals? Who's shopping what? What do I buy? So many questions, two days to figure it all out. But we have the answer to the last one, and it should absolutely be this famous Amazon supermodel bag.

It's no secret designer bags can cost a pretty penny, but if you know where to find them,t you can snag cute purses that look like they're designer but cost nothing close to what a luxury label would. JW Pei bags, which have seemingly taken over Hollywood overnight, are a prime example (pun intended) of a really good-looking bag that's incredibly affordable. And thanks to Prime Day, they're even easier to add to your collection.

Practically every JW Pei bag is an extra 20 to 30 percent off right now. The famous Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, which supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber and celebs like Megan Fox and Lupita Nyong'o have all carried, can be yours for as little as $64 right now. It comes in an array of colors, from a trusty beige to a summer-perfect orange, and its design truly is one for the books: Its croissant-shape silhouette, ruched handle, and all-over vegan material is a handbag homerun.

Other JW Pei bags on sale right now include the super sleek and simple Eva Handbag that harkens back to iconic '90s shoulder bags. This one's made from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles, and it has a croc-embossed finish that looks oh-so luxe. There's also this small-but-mighty top handle crossbody that fuses function (the crossbody aspect) with fashion seamlessly.

If JW Pei bags are good enough for supermodels, you can bet they're good enough for you. Shop some of the best-sellers from the brand while they're on rare sale for Prime Day.

