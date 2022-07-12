Fashion The Under-$100 Croissant Bag That's Famous Among Supermodels Is Even Cheaper Right Now Prime Day for the win. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle The big day is finally here, and no, we're not talking about a royal wedding. We're actually referring to Amazon Prime Day 2022 (which arguably has just as much buzz around it as a royal wedding). What are the deals? Who's shopping what? What do I buy? So many questions, two days to figure it all out. But we have the answer to the last one, and it should absolutely be this famous Amazon supermodel bag. It's no secret designer bags can cost a pretty penny, but if you know where to find them,t you can snag cute purses that look like they're designer but cost nothing close to what a luxury label would. JW Pei bags, which have seemingly taken over Hollywood overnight, are a prime example (pun intended) of a really good-looking bag that's incredibly affordable. And thanks to Prime Day, they're even easier to add to your collection. Courtesy Shop now: $64 (Originally $80); amazon.com Practically every JW Pei bag is an extra 20 to 30 percent off right now. The famous Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, which supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber and celebs like Megan Fox and Lupita Nyong'o have all carried, can be yours for as little as $64 right now. It comes in an array of colors, from a trusty beige to a summer-perfect orange, and its design truly is one for the books: Its croissant-shape silhouette, ruched handle, and all-over vegan material is a handbag homerun. Other JW Pei bags on sale right now include the super sleek and simple Eva Handbag that harkens back to iconic '90s shoulder bags. This one's made from vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles, and it has a croc-embossed finish that looks oh-so luxe. There's also this small-but-mighty top handle crossbody that fuses function (the crossbody aspect) with fashion seamlessly. If JW Pei bags are good enough for supermodels, you can bet they're good enough for you. Shop some of the best-sellers from the brand while they're on rare sale for Prime Day. Courtesy Shop now: $64 (Originally $80); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $64 (Originally $80); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $31 (Originally $39); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $55 (Originally $80); amazon.com Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Flattering Swimwear, and Tons of Top-Rated Styles Are Half-Off Right Now Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today The Supermodel-Loved Cooling Bra That's Genius for Summer Is on Sale for Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit