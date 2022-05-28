There's Now a Shoe Version of This Supermodel- and Celebrity-Loved Handbag
You no longer have to worry if your shoes and bag match thanks to JW Pei's latest launch. The bag brand worn by supermodels and celebs like Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber designed shoes that look just like its popular Gabbi Handbag.
The JW Pei Jada Flat Mule Sandals and Sara Mule Heels are the brand's first venture into the shoe world. The Jada slides look just like Hollywood's go-to purse; they have a scrunched strap that matches the bag's handle, as well as two puffy straps that mimic its pillowy silhouette. The Sara heels have a similar design minus the scrunchy strap with the addition of a 2-inch kitten heel and pointy toe.
The shoes are also made out of the same vegan leather materials as the Gabbi bag, according to the brand. They're available in matching colors, too, like white, orange, pink, black, and light purple. You can snag each pair for $90 on Amazon, or get them for 15 percent off during JW Pei's Memorial Day sale with the code MD15 at checkout.
If you're new to the JW Pei Gabbi handbag frenzy, it all started about a year ago when the $80 bag started making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram. It quickly started gracing famous shoulders, with Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk being some of the first notable names to wear it. Its popularity only increased afterwards — it's now become a Fox-favorite and racked up over 1,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. Customers often note that the bag is "gorgeous," "high quality," and "soft like butter." Like the shoes, the bag is on sale at JW Pei's website with the code MD20 at checkout.
Though there haven't been any celeb sightings yet, I wouldn't be surprised if we see Fox or Bieber wearing the JW Pei's Sara Mule Heels or Jada Flat Mule Sandals paired with the Gabbi at some point this summer. Snag a pair on Amazon now to get them delivered before your vacay ASAP, or take advantage of the JW Pei discount with 15 percent off new arrivals and 20 percent off all other accessories sitewide.