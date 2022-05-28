There's Now a Shoe Version of This Supermodel- and Celebrity-Loved Handbag

If you're new to the JW Pei Gabbi handbag frenzy, it all started about a year ago when the $80 bag started making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram. It quickly started gracing famous shoulders, with Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk being some of the first notable names to wear it. Its popularity only increased afterwards — it's now become a Fox-favorite and racked up over 1,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. Customers often note that the bag is "gorgeous," "high quality," and "soft like butter." Like the shoes, the bag is on sale at JW Pei's website with the code MD20 at checkout.