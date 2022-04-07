Megan Fox's Affordable Amazon Handbag Is Even Cheaper Right Now
If you haven't added a new bag to your collection in a while, we'd say now is the best time to do so; the popular handbag that stars like Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber (honestly, the list goes on) have all worn is on sale at Amazon.
The JW Pei Gabbi bag may look familiar to you at this point with its pleated silhouette and scrunched handle. The brand behind it has quietly taken the street style- and celeb-world by storm over the last year, and is still making headway: Lupita Nyong'o is one of the most recent to be spotted with the Gabbi bag. Fox herself has worn the handbag at least three times, one of them being at the airport right after she got engaged this year. Now that's dedication.
So, what's all the fuss about? The vegan leather bag is actually pretty affordable compared to the usual high-end bags seen on celebrities: It normally costs $80. (Not to mention, it's available on Amazon, which you can't say for a lot of designer bags.) Customers have raved that it looks much more expensive and gone as far as calling it "exquisite."
The Gabbi bag rarely goes on sale on Amazon, but right now you can snag it for 15 percent off. The last time it was discounted was during Cyber Monday last year, so we'd take advantage of the limited time deal if we were you.
The handbag comes in 10 stylish colors, ranging from off-white to vibrant green to lilac. Made from recycled plastic bottles, it has a faux suede lining and magnetic closure. Amazon shoppers said it's soft and "not too small" — one person pointed out they could fit their keys, lipstick, phone, and an extra face mask in it.
Convinced you need to add the JW Pei Gabbi handbag to your collection? Same. Check out more of JW Pei's lineup on Amazon below, including the quilted bag seen on Anne Hathaway and one of the brand's latest launches.
