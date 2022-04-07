Megan Fox's Affordable Amazon Handbag Is Even Cheaper Right Now

The JW Pei Gabbi bag may look familiar to you at this point with its pleated silhouette and scrunched handle. The brand behind it has quietly taken the street style- and celeb-world by storm over the last year, and is still making headway: Lupita Nyong'o is one of the most recent to be spotted with the Gabbi bag. Fox herself has worn the handbag at least three times, one of them being at the airport right after she got engaged this year. Now that's dedication.