JW Anderson and Uniqlo Are Teaming Up to Give Us the Design Collab of Our Dreams

The design collaboration we never knew we needed was announced today: J.W. Anderson and Uniqlo are teaming up to bring us a Fall/Winter 2017 menswear and womenswear line that will be available worldwide at uniqlo.com and in Uniqlo stores. Question here is are you screaming, because we’re definitely screaming.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

Jonathan Anderson, the British designer who brought us the ‘Pierce’ It bag, said of the partnership, “Collaborations are incredibly important in design. When I think of Uniqlo, I think of things that are perfectly made, that people have spent a lot of time considering; it’s a difficult job, and I think Uniqlo do it very well. Working with Uniqlo is probably the most incredible template of democracy in fashion, and it’s nice that my design can be accessible to anyone, on all different levels.”

COMING SOON JW ANDERSON X @uniqlo COLLABORATION #JWANDERSON #UNIQLO A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

While we’ll have to stay tuned for a release date or glimpse at the upcoming collection, we can’t help but to daydream of what Anderson and Uniqlo have in store for us (literally). Perhaps ready-to-wear with smooth, ruffle detailing? Uniqlo-fied ‘Pierce’ bags? Some variation of chinos? Definitely chinos.