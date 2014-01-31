Happy 33rd Birthday, Justin Timberlake! See How His Style Has Evolved

Happy birthday, Justin Timberlake! The smooth singer turns 33 today and has a lot to celebrate. He’s been in demand on the awards-show circuit this season: Nominated for a whopping seven Grammys, he won three— including Best Music Video for "Suit & Tie" with Jay Z, Best R&B song for "Pusher Love Girl," and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Jay Z on "Holy Grail"—at this year’s Golden Globes he was nominated for Best Original Song for co-writing “Please Mr. Kennedy” for Inside Llewyn Davis, in which he also appeared.

And Justin is bringing couture to the concert hall on his 20/20 Experience World Tour: Tom Ford designed eight different outfits for the singer and 600 individual looks for Justin, his band, his dancers and backup singers. Up next for the newlywed, who celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with wife Jessica Biel on Oct. 19: spending the spring and summer on the road on his 20/20 Experience world tour. There are still chances to see him in his "Suit & Tie" live! To celebrate Justin’s birthday, look back at his style evolution—from his colorful boy-band days with ‘N Sync to his debonair look now!MORE:

