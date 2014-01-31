Happy 33rd Birthday, Justin Timberlake! See How His Style Has Evolved

Happy birthday, Justin Timberlake! The smooth singer turns 33 today and has a lot to celebrate. He’s been in demand on the awards-show circuit this season: Nominated for a whopping seven Grammys, he won three— including Best Music Video for "Suit & Tie" with Jay Z, Best R&B song for "Pusher Love Girl," and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Jay Z on "Holy Grail"—at this year’s Golden Globes he was nominated for Best Original Song for co-writing “Please Mr. Kennedy” for Inside Llewyn Davis, in which he also appeared.

And Justin is bringing couture to the concert hall on his 20/20 Experience World Tour: Tom Ford designed eight different outfits for the singer and 600 individual looks for Justin, his band, his dancers and backup singers. Up next for the newlywed, who celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with wife Jessica Biel on Oct. 19:  spending the spring and summer on the road on his 20/20 Experience world tour. There are still chances to see him in his "Suit & Tie" live! To celebrate Justin’s birthday, look back at his style evolution—from his colorful boy-band days with ‘N Sync to his debonair look now!MORE:
1 of 14 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake's Style Evolution

We're celebrating Justin Timberlake's 30th birthday with a look back at his most memorable looks. See how JT went from his 'N Sync synchronized wardrobe days to his current perch as William Rast co-designer and millennial style icon.

September 6, 1998
Crimes of fashion, boy band style! Timberlake wore an oversize blue tweed jacket with-what else?-matching paisley velvet trousers. He and his fellow group members celebrated their self-titled debut album at the Billboard Awards.
2 of 14 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

January 8, 2001

Nothing says love like matching outfits- Timberlake coordinated with then-girlfriend Britney Spears for the American Music Awards. "They do a lot of denim," stylist Rachel Zoe told People. "They have things custom-made in denim with denim studs, denim tie-dye, dazzle denim."
3 of 14 Kevin Kane/WireImage

September 6, 2001

Read his chest: "Nasty." Timberlake performed "Pop" alongside his group at the MTV Video Music Awards in a graffiti-sprayed getup. A bedazzled D&G belt provided a not-so-subtle finishing touch.
4 of 14 Theo Wargo/WireImage

August 29, 2002

Timberlake performed "Like I Love You" solo at the MTV Video Music Awards in an oversize suit with leather cuffs. His fedora and sneakers would prove to be signature accessories.
5 of 14 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

March 1, 2003

JT flaunted some major rocks-solitaire earrings and an initial pendant-at the Soul Train Music Awards. He kept the rest of his red-carpet look casual, layering a suede bomber over a hoodie and herringbone trousers.
6 of 14 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

February 8, 2004

He scruffed up a suit at the Grammys (where he picked up two awards) with stubble, sneakers and a salmon shirt.
7 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

June 3, 2006

Timberlake brought out his baby blues at the MTV Movie Awards with an azure sweater.
8 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

February 11, 2007

Looking sexy and grown, Timberlake rocked a silver Prada suit at the Grammys. He won two awards for cuts off of FutureSex/ LoveSounds.
9 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

June 11, 2008

Proving his knack for clever layering, Timberlake sported a leather bomber over a shirt and tie at the L.A. premiere of Love Guru.
10 of 14 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

September 5, 2008

He's his own best model! Timberlake promoted his clothing label (with co-designer Trace Ayala) William Rast at the Fashion Rocks concert.
11 of 14 Bryan Bedder/Getty

April 30, 2009

He celebrated the 100th anniversary of Cartier by adding carats and carats of the brand's diamonds to his tweed William Rast suit.
12 of 14 Rob Rich/Everett

May 4, 2009

JT went Clark Kent chic at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in retro specs and a bespoke William Rast tuxedo.
13 of 14 Jim Spellman/WireImage

September 29, 2010

Looking every inch the serious actor, the Social Network star wore a double-breasted cardigan and waxed denim jeans to the Cinema Society screening of the flick.
14 of 14 Jon Furniss/WireImage

October 7, 2010

Timberlake got sartorially professorial at a London event for The Social Network in a narrow tie, tweed vest and dark-rimmed glasses.

