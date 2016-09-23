This Project Runway Contestant Designed a Universally Flattering Jumpsuit, and Here's How You Can Buy It

When subscription e-tailer JustFab announced its expansion into plus-size, the brand did so with an incredibly inclusive #FabForALL campaign, which for any other brand, would have been enough. But to really hone in on the message of catering to all body types of all shapes and sizes, the brand partnered up with Project Runway, one of fashion's favorite reality shows (that has gone on to churn out successful alums, like Christian Siriano and Michael Costello), to task its current season 15 contestants to design a look that speaks to said message.

The challenge: A design for the everyday woman of any shape, size, and age. And the winner (no spoilers, promise—the episode aired last night on Lifetime): 41-year-old Laurence Basse from Normandy, France, who whipped up a utilitarian-chic army green one-piece.

"I personally love a jumpsuit, and it's hard to find a good, fitted, sexy jumpsuit," Basse tells us. "I didn't want something too tight nor too loose, or that showed too much much skin. If you have boobs, or if you have a little booty, this jumpsuit makes it easy to hide areas you want hidden—it's versatile and flattering. I don't want to say I invented anything, but I came up with something that any woman would feel sexy and confident in without being over the top."

RELATED: JustFab Gives Its Collection a Body-Positive Makeover

The construction of the jumpsuit was simple enough, though her initial plan to mix materials and use leather didn't work out the way she had hoped. She scrapped that altogether and went for 100-pecent cotton piece, featuring a button- and zip-up front along with a ribbed neckline, and an overall aesthetic that reflects her personal style: "tomboyish, a balance of feminine and masculine."

And well, as the winner of the challenge, the feedback was excellent. "Heidi [Klum] said her mom would want one and I think she’s 72 or something," Basse recalls, laughing. "I'm super happy and I'm proud of my little piece. And the fact that it's being produced makes it even better."

You heard her—you can buy Basse's winning (not to mention universally flattering) jumpsuit for $65 at justfab.com in army green and navy.