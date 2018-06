June: Summer Hair Protection

"Sun damage is caused by ultraviolet light, which breaks apart the melanin pigment in your hair, so whether you use a hat, scarf or big umbrella, cover it," says stylist Stuart Gavert of Beverly Hills salon Gavert Atelier (who has worked with, and). "Also, if you're going to be in the sun for any length of time and don't want to cover it, put conditioner on it. It's a great look when you slick your hair back and wear huge sunglasses!" Another of Gavert's tips is to apply sunscreen to a Q-tip and run it along your part to avoid a scalp burn.BUY ONLINE NOW Silk head scarf, Juicy Couture, $65; at net-a-porter.com