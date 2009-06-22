June 8-14

InStyle.com
Jun 22, 2009 @ 9:50 am
Sienna Miller - Jessica Alba - Kate Bosworth - Cocktails - Drinks - Rose Bar - Summer Trends
pinterest
Mix Up a Celebrity Cocktail
Nur Khan's Rose Bar is one of the hottest star hangouts in New York City, so if you're not on the A-list it's practically impossible to get past the velvet rope. Getting in might not be easy, but mixing up a Berry Bellini 20, the preferred Rose Bar concoction of celebrity patrons like Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba or Kate Bosworth, is a snap.

Ingredients:
• 1 oz. crème de cassis
• 4 oz. champagne
• 1 raspberry
• 2 blackberries
• 4 blueberries
• 1 strawberry

Directions:
In a mixing glass, gently muddle (a bartending term that means "to mash") the berries with the crème de cassis. Add ice and shake lightly to chill the mixture. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Richard Young/Startraks; Dave M. Benett/Getty Images; Courtesy of Rose Bar
Kate Gosselin - Hair - Hollywood Makeover - Summer Beauty News
pinterest
The Most Talked-About Hair
A Google search of Kate Gosselin's hair returns 721,000 hits! Love it or hate it, everyone is talking about it. And quite a few people are requesting it. “At least 10 of my clients have requested a version of her hair in the last few months," says senior stylist Sanda Petrut of Chicago's Maxine salon, which counts celebrities Mandy Moore and Jenny McCarthy as clients. "They like how the asymmetrical look frames the face-it has an element that's very in right now.” Curious how you'd look in this buzz-worthy 'do? Try it on now!

-Lorelei Marfil

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Macca/Splash News; INFphoto.com
Michelle Obama, Michael Kors
pinterest
It's Official-Michelle Obama Is Fur Free
After French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy assured animal rights organization PETA that she no longer wears real fur, Michelle Obama followed suit. "She does not wear fur," White House Deputy Press Officer Semonti Mustaphi confirmed to us in an email this afternoon. When these two style icons get together, we've noticed they have a habit of dressing alike. Now it's clear that they're also in agreement when it comes to an anti-fur stance.

Win Michelle's Toy Watch!The brand is giving away a timepiece just like the one Mrs. Obama wore during her recent European vacation. Check the company's Twitter account on Friday, June 12th for your chance to win.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Virtual Closet - Clueless Cher - XBox 360 - Shopping News
pinterest
Clueless About What to Wear? Shop Your Closet Like Cher
When Fashionista.com reported that Xbox 360's newest technology touts the ability to shop your closet like Cher Horowitz from Clueless, our interest in gaming was suddenly sparked. The hands-free system offers the potential to virtually try on items from your closet and video conference with your friends to help you decide what to wear. The software is still in development, but in the meantime you can satisfy your fashion OCD with iPhone's Pocket Closet application. Organize your wardrobe, style outfits and plan upcoming looks in a calendar, then email your friends your potential ensembles to avoid those "Say Ambular, was that you going through my laundry?" moments. As if!

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Apple
Eva Mendes - Cartier - Love Bracelet - Designer News - Shopping
pinterest
Eva Mendes is an Ambassador of Love
Today (June 11) marks Cartier's 4th annual Love Day and to celebrate, Eva Mendes will unveil the famed jeweler's newest Love Charity bracelet at their headquarters on Fifth Avenue. The design - featuring an 18-carat gold and diamond charm - is much more than just a romantic bauble. For every bracelet sold, $150 will go to one of 24 partner charities (including The Art of Elysium, UNICEF and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation), each designated by a specific color. Additionally, for today only, Cartier will donate 10 percent of sales from the entire Love Collection to worthy causes around the world. Consider us smitten.

Love Charity bracelet, $700; at love.cartier.com

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Courtesy of Cartier
Vera Wang - Dancing With The Stars - Designer News
pinterest
Will Vera Wang Step Up the Style on Dancing With The Stars?
E! Online is reporting that Vera Wang has signed on for next season's Dancing With The Stars. While the designer has yet to confirm the rumor, our minds are already dancing with visions of flowy chiffon dresses and chic sparkles that could replace the current lineup of spandex, feathers and lame. But if it does happen, will Ms. Wang have time with the grueling dance schedule to put her signature stamp on the costumes? If her multi-talents-she's a designer-entrepreneur and she can do a double axel-are any clue, we'd say it's safe to place your bets on Vera.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of Vera Wang; net-a-porter.com
Kristen Stewart - Twilight: New Moon - Hair - Joan Jett - Beauty News
pinterest
Kristen Stewart Channels Joan Jett
It's only been a couple of weeks since shooting wrapped on New Moon, but Kristen Stewart has already undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for her next role. The actress has been spotted at rehearsals for her new flick The Runaways-the story of the iconic '70s all-girl rock band-with much shorter and darker-colored locks. She's been keeping the new 'do under wraps in either in a pony tail or tucked under a hoodie, but since she's playing Joan Jett in the flick, it's safe to say we'll be seeing her out-and-about soon with the music icon's signature shag.

MORE TWILIGHT NEWS
• Get hair secrets from the set
• See how the cast is connected

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
BauerGriffin; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Twilight - New Moon - Trailer - Birthday Cake How-To - Celebrity News
pinterest
Have Bella's Birthday Cake (And Eat It Too!)
Want to make something special for your favorite Twilight fan? Whip up a cake just like the one seen in the New Moon trailer. Sure, there was some movie magic involved (the actual "cake" was fake), but the striped icing effect was the edible creation of confectioner Thomas Haas, owner of Thomas Haas Fine Chocolates in Vancouver. Haas' wife Lisa walked us through the how-tos of recreating the confection:
1. Cover each cake tier with a "mask" of white fondant amp#91;a thick, malleable icingamp#93;. Stack tiers from largest to smallest.
2. Separate one package of fondant into 5 batches. Use food coloring to tint each batch a different shade of green.
3. Roll each batch of fondant into a thin sheet and cut into strips of varying width.
4. Attach the strips around each tier using stiff royal icing as glue.
5. Place red, yellow and green Gerbera daisies around the bottom of each tier.

amp#149; More Secrets From the Set
amp#149; More New Moon News

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Sasha Eisenman; Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Thomas Haas
Heidi Klum - Alessandra Ambrosia - Miranda Kerr - Victoria's Secret - Beauty - Facebook - Beauty News
pinterest
Supermodels' Beauty Tips
Not only are supermodels genetically blessed, they've got on-call glam squads to make them even more beautiful. Lucky for us, they're willing to share some of their get-gorgeous tricks. Victoria's Secret, which counts Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosia, and Miranda Kerr as Angels, just created a Facebook page, where fans can watch backstage videos of makeup maestros like Charlotte Tilbury creating catwalk looks. Meanwhile, veteran supermodel and L'Oréal spokesperson Linda Evangelista recently shared her own personal makeup tips to Britain's Grazia magazine. "I don't do lipstick," she says. "I think lip liner and a slick of gloss give a much more modern and plumping effect."

• Lip liner, Yves Saint Laurent, $26; at nordstrom.com.

-Roopika Malhotra

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Nordstrom
Emma Watson - Burberry - Designer News - Shopping
pinterest
Burberry's Cure for the Rainy-Day Blues
Maybe it's the thunder and lightning in New York City today, but Emma Watson's just-released photos for Burberry's fall campaign are really hitting home. The Harry Potter star, who was shot on a gray day in London, looks chic and all grown-up with rain-tousled hair and a waterproof tote. So next time the weather's not cooperating, try these wellington boots from the brand-a perfect pick-me-up to get you out the door with some pep in your step on a rainy workday.

• Rain boots, Burberry, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
• Shop all Burberry rain boots at instyle.com/shopping.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of Burberry; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Red Hot Sale: Up To 70% Off Eugenia Kim Hats
pinterest
Red Hot Sale: Up To 70% Off Eugenia Kim Hats
Kate Hudson followed polo protocol when she wore a wide-brimmed hat to watch Prince Harry play in the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic. Whether you need a proper topper for a formal event or just want a chic solution to a bad hair day, check out the Eugenia Kim sample sale, where hats, headbands and other hair accessories from the spring/summer collection are up to 70% percent off today through Friday. Can't make it to the label's New York City showroom? No problem-just browse the styles (as seen on Cameron Diaz, Blake Lively and Rihanna) on the designer's web site and place your order via phone or e-mail.

amp#149; Shop the Eugenia Kim sample sale.
amp#149;See more must-have summer accessories.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos; Courtesy of Eugenia Kim
Sasha Obama - Michelle Obama - Bonpoint - Shopping News
pinterest
Sasha Obama: Budding Style Icon
Watch out Suri Cruise, Sasha Obama may soon be one-upping you in the fashion department! People.com reported that the First Daughter celebrated her eighth birthday with a shopping spree with her always-fashionable mom and sister at the chic Parisian children's boutique, Bonpoint (also a favorite of the Cruise and Jolie-Pitt families). The First Lady bought the birthday girl three complete outfits, and if the shop's online boutique is any indication, the looks are sure to be tres, tres chic.

Tunic, $125; at bonpoint-boutique.com.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Ron Edmonds/AP Photo; Courtesy net-a-porter.com
Jessica Biel - Prada - Summer Accessories - Denim - Fashion Accessories
pinterest
We're Mad About... Denim Accessories
And apparently so is Jessica Biel, who paired a navy and khaki outfit with a Prada denim bag that left us drooling outside the Late Show with David Letterman. Try a structured denim pump or daytime tote like Jessica's for a fresh update to your summer wardrobe. If you plan on pairing your denim accessories with jeans, be sure to vary the washes to avoid a monotone look.

• Jessica's tote, Prada, $1,250; call 888-977-1900
• Pumps, Lanvin, $475; at net-a-porter.com
• Tote, Ginette Etc, $312; at shopbop.com

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Wenn; Courtesy of Liz Claiborne; shopbop.com
Kate Bosworth - Jewelry - Julia Failey - Gifts - Celebrity Shopping News
pinterest
The Perfect Gift for Your BFF
Just like every rose has its thorn, every girl has a best friend and what better way to show yours some love and appreciation than with some stylish bijoux. Kate Bosworth ordered two rings from Julia Failey’s Little Rose collection, a thorned version for herself and a rose style for her friend and stylist, Cher Coulter. The chic rings are a grown-up interpretation of the heart pendants we plotted to give and receive in grade school, but less obvious than those engraved labels, which means your other friends won’t realize they have reason to be jealous.

amp#149; Rose ring, $85; at juliafailey.com.
amp#149; Thorn ring, $55; at juliafailey.com.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Mark Douglas/WENN; Courtesy of Julia Failey
Blake Lively - Beyonce Knowles - Long-lasting Manicures - OPI - Minx - Beauty News
pinterest
Get longer-lasting Manicures!
With jam-packed schedules that include countless red carpet events and award show appearances, stars like Beyonce Knowles and Blake Lively have little time for manicures. That’s why they’re opting for a new crop of high-tech, semi-permanent lacquers from brands such as OPI and Minx (available in salons only). Like a thinner version of acrylics, these UV-activated, “soft gel” polishes last weeks longer than their regular counterparts without chipping- perfect for endless summers spent poolside. Just touch up the color as your nails grow, and the rest stays fresh and flawless until you decide to remove it with a special acetone solvent.

OPI Gel Lacquer System, $100; at transdesign.com.

-Roopika Malhotra

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
IMaxTree; Courtesy of Axxium
Michelle Obama - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - Belts - Dress by Body Type - Fashion News
pinterest
Learn How to Belt for Your Body Type from the First Ladies of Fashion
Michelle Obama (in a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Givenchy belt) and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (in Dior) joined their husbands in Normandy, France this weekend clad in similar white dresses accessorized with the chicest must-have of the summer–bold belts. The two style icons, both geniuses at dressing for their body type, showed us the perfect way to pull together a look and flatter your figure with a strategically picked-and-placed cincher. Triangle-shape body types like Obama should opt for wide, tonal-colored belts worn at the natural waistline to draw attention to the slender upper body. If you are a rectangular shape like Bruni-Sarkozy, go for contrast-colored skinny belts to create the illusion of a curvier figure.

amp#149; Cream belt, Stella McCartney, $495; at net-a-porter.com.
amp#149; Black belt, French Connection, $68; at frenchconnection.com.
amp#149; See more style tips for your body type

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Stephane De Sakutin/Getty Images; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; Courtesy of French Connection
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 16 Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Richard Young/Startraks; Dave M. Benett/Getty Images; Courtesy of Rose Bar

Mix Up a Celebrity Cocktail

Nur Khan's Rose Bar is one of the hottest star hangouts in New York City, so if you're not on the A-list it's practically impossible to get past the velvet rope. Getting in might not be easy, but mixing up a Berry Bellini 20, the preferred Rose Bar concoction of celebrity patrons like Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba or Kate Bosworth, is a snap.

Ingredients:
• 1 oz. crème de cassis
• 4 oz. champagne
• 1 raspberry
• 2 blackberries
• 4 blueberries
• 1 strawberry

Directions:
In a mixing glass, gently muddle (a bartending term that means "to mash") the berries with the crème de cassis. Add ice and shake lightly to chill the mixture. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
2 of 16 Macca/Splash News; INFphoto.com

The Most Talked-About Hair

A Google search of Kate Gosselin's hair returns 721,000 hits! Love it or hate it, everyone is talking about it. And quite a few people are requesting it. “At least 10 of my clients have requested a version of her hair in the last few months," says senior stylist Sanda Petrut of Chicago's Maxine salon, which counts celebrities Mandy Moore and Jenny McCarthy as clients. "They like how the asymmetrical look frames the face-it has an element that's very in right now.” Curious how you'd look in this buzz-worthy 'do? Try it on now!

-Lorelei Marfil

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
3 of 16 Mandel Ngan/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

It's Official-Michelle Obama Is Fur Free

After French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy assured animal rights organization PETA that she no longer wears real fur, Michelle Obama followed suit. "She does not wear fur," White House Deputy Press Officer Semonti Mustaphi confirmed to us in an email this afternoon. When these two style icons get together, we've noticed they have a habit of dressing alike. Now it's clear that they're also in agreement when it comes to an anti-fur stance.

Win Michelle's Toy Watch!The brand is giving away a timepiece just like the one Mrs. Obama wore during her recent European vacation. Check the company's Twitter account on Friday, June 12th for your chance to win.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Apple

Clueless About What to Wear? Shop Your Closet Like Cher

When Fashionista.com reported that Xbox 360's newest technology touts the ability to shop your closet like Cher Horowitz from Clueless, our interest in gaming was suddenly sparked. The hands-free system offers the potential to virtually try on items from your closet and video conference with your friends to help you decide what to wear. The software is still in development, but in the meantime you can satisfy your fashion OCD with iPhone's Pocket Closet application. Organize your wardrobe, style outfits and plan upcoming looks in a calendar, then email your friends your potential ensembles to avoid those "Say Ambular, was that you going through my laundry?" moments. As if!

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
5 of 16 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Courtesy of Cartier

Eva Mendes is an Ambassador of Love

Today (June 11) marks Cartier's 4th annual Love Day and to celebrate, Eva Mendes will unveil the famed jeweler's newest Love Charity bracelet at their headquarters on Fifth Avenue. The design - featuring an 18-carat gold and diamond charm - is much more than just a romantic bauble. For every bracelet sold, $150 will go to one of 24 partner charities (including The Art of Elysium, UNICEF and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation), each designated by a specific color. Additionally, for today only, Cartier will donate 10 percent of sales from the entire Love Collection to worthy causes around the world. Consider us smitten.

Love Charity bracelet, $700; at love.cartier.com

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy of Vera Wang; net-a-porter.com

Will Vera Wang Step Up the Style on Dancing With The Stars?

E! Online is reporting that Vera Wang has signed on for next season's Dancing With The Stars. While the designer has yet to confirm the rumor, our minds are already dancing with visions of flowy chiffon dresses and chic sparkles that could replace the current lineup of spandex, feathers and lame. But if it does happen, will Ms. Wang have time with the grueling dance schedule to put her signature stamp on the costumes? If her multi-talents-she's a designer-entrepreneur and she can do a double axel-are any clue, we'd say it's safe to place your bets on Vera.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
7 of 16 BauerGriffin; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart Channels Joan Jett

It's only been a couple of weeks since shooting wrapped on New Moon, but Kristen Stewart has already undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for her next role. The actress has been spotted at rehearsals for her new flick The Runaways-the story of the iconic '70s all-girl rock band-with much shorter and darker-colored locks. She's been keeping the new 'do under wraps in either in a pony tail or tucked under a hoodie, but since she's playing Joan Jett in the flick, it's safe to say we'll be seeing her out-and-about soon with the music icon's signature shag.

MORE TWILIGHT NEWS
• Get hair secrets from the set
• See how the cast is connected

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
8 of 16 Sasha Eisenman; Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Thomas Haas

Have Bella's Birthday Cake (And Eat It Too!)

Want to make something special for your favorite Twilight fan? Whip up a cake just like the one seen in the New Moon trailer. Sure, there was some movie magic involved (the actual "cake" was fake), but the striped icing effect was the edible creation of confectioner Thomas Haas, owner of Thomas Haas Fine Chocolates in Vancouver. Haas' wife Lisa walked us through the how-tos of recreating the confection:
1. Cover each cake tier with a "mask" of white fondant amp#91;a thick, malleable icingamp#93;. Stack tiers from largest to smallest.
2. Separate one package of fondant into 5 batches. Use food coloring to tint each batch a different shade of green.
3. Roll each batch of fondant into a thin sheet and cut into strips of varying width.
4. Attach the strips around each tier using stiff royal icing as glue.
5. Place red, yellow and green Gerbera daisies around the bottom of each tier.

amp#149; More Secrets From the Set
amp#149; More New Moon News

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Nordstrom

Supermodels' Beauty Tips

Not only are supermodels genetically blessed, they've got on-call glam squads to make them even more beautiful. Lucky for us, they're willing to share some of their get-gorgeous tricks. Victoria's Secret, which counts Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosia, and Miranda Kerr as Angels, just created a Facebook page, where fans can watch backstage videos of makeup maestros like Charlotte Tilbury creating catwalk looks. Meanwhile, veteran supermodel and L'Oréal spokesperson Linda Evangelista recently shared her own personal makeup tips to Britain's Grazia magazine. "I don't do lipstick," she says. "I think lip liner and a slick of gloss give a much more modern and plumping effect."

• Lip liner, Yves Saint Laurent, $26; at nordstrom.com.

-Roopika Malhotra

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy of Burberry; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Burberry's Cure for the Rainy-Day Blues

Maybe it's the thunder and lightning in New York City today, but Emma Watson's just-released photos for Burberry's fall campaign are really hitting home. The Harry Potter star, who was shot on a gray day in London, looks chic and all grown-up with rain-tousled hair and a waterproof tote. So next time the weather's not cooperating, try these wellington boots from the brand-a perfect pick-me-up to get you out the door with some pep in your step on a rainy workday.

• Rain boots, Burberry, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
• Shop all Burberry rain boots at instyle.com/shopping.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
11 of 16 Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos; Courtesy of Eugenia Kim

Red Hot Sale: Up To 70% Off Eugenia Kim Hats

Kate Hudson followed polo protocol when she wore a wide-brimmed hat to watch Prince Harry play in the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic. Whether you need a proper topper for a formal event or just want a chic solution to a bad hair day, check out the Eugenia Kim sample sale, where hats, headbands and other hair accessories from the spring/summer collection are up to 70% percent off today through Friday. Can't make it to the label's New York City showroom? No problem-just browse the styles (as seen on Cameron Diaz, Blake Lively and Rihanna) on the designer's web site and place your order via phone or e-mail.

amp#149; Shop the Eugenia Kim sample sale.
amp#149;See more must-have summer accessories.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
12 of 16 Ron Edmonds/AP Photo; Courtesy net-a-porter.com

Sasha Obama: Budding Style Icon

Watch out Suri Cruise, Sasha Obama may soon be one-upping you in the fashion department! People.com reported that the First Daughter celebrated her eighth birthday with a shopping spree with her always-fashionable mom and sister at the chic Parisian children's boutique, Bonpoint (also a favorite of the Cruise and Jolie-Pitt families). The First Lady bought the birthday girl three complete outfits, and if the shop's online boutique is any indication, the looks are sure to be tres, tres chic.

Tunic, $125; at bonpoint-boutique.com.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
13 of 16 Wenn; Courtesy of Liz Claiborne; shopbop.com

We're Mad About... Denim Accessories

And apparently so is Jessica Biel, who paired a navy and khaki outfit with a Prada denim bag that left us drooling outside the Late Show with David Letterman. Try a structured denim pump or daytime tote like Jessica's for a fresh update to your summer wardrobe. If you plan on pairing your denim accessories with jeans, be sure to vary the washes to avoid a monotone look.

• Jessica's tote, Prada, $1,250; call 888-977-1900
• Pumps, Lanvin, $475; at net-a-porter.com
• Tote, Ginette Etc, $312; at shopbop.com

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
14 of 16 Mark Douglas/WENN; Courtesy of Julia Failey

The Perfect Gift for Your BFF

Just like every rose has its thorn, every girl has a best friend and what better way to show yours some love and appreciation than with some stylish bijoux. Kate Bosworth ordered two rings from Julia Failey’s Little Rose collection, a thorned version for herself and a rose style for her friend and stylist, Cher Coulter. The chic rings are a grown-up interpretation of the heart pendants we plotted to give and receive in grade school, but less obvious than those engraved labels, which means your other friends won’t realize they have reason to be jealous.

amp#149; Rose ring, $85; at juliafailey.com.
amp#149; Thorn ring, $55; at juliafailey.com.

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
15 of 16 IMaxTree; Courtesy of Axxium

Get longer-lasting Manicures!

With jam-packed schedules that include countless red carpet events and award show appearances, stars like Beyonce Knowles and Blake Lively have little time for manicures. That’s why they’re opting for a new crop of high-tech, semi-permanent lacquers from brands such as OPI and Minx (available in salons only). Like a thinner version of acrylics, these UV-activated, “soft gel” polishes last weeks longer than their regular counterparts without chipping- perfect for endless summers spent poolside. Just touch up the color as your nails grow, and the rest stays fresh and flawless until you decide to remove it with a special acetone solvent.

OPI Gel Lacquer System, $100; at transdesign.com.

-Roopika Malhotra

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
16 of 16 Stephane De Sakutin/Getty Images; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; Courtesy of French Connection

Learn How to Belt for Your Body Type from the First Ladies of Fashion

Michelle Obama (in a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Givenchy belt) and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (in Dior) joined their husbands in Normandy, France this weekend clad in similar white dresses accessorized with the chicest must-have of the summer–bold belts. The two style icons, both geniuses at dressing for their body type, showed us the perfect way to pull together a look and flatter your figure with a strategically picked-and-placed cincher. Triangle-shape body types like Obama should opt for wide, tonal-colored belts worn at the natural waistline to draw attention to the slender upper body. If you are a rectangular shape like Bruni-Sarkozy, go for contrast-colored skinny belts to create the illusion of a curvier figure.

amp#149; Cream belt, Stella McCartney, $495; at net-a-porter.com.
amp#149; Black belt, French Connection, $68; at frenchconnection.com.
amp#149; See more style tips for your body type

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!