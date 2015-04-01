JUMPER FASHION

In this sci-fi thriller, Rachel Bilson plays the role of Millie, a small-town girl who dreams of getting out of dodge to see the world. Here, she's at work at the local bar, in her typical casual style, which here includes a beautiful (and symbolic) bird necklace from designer Corrine Anestopoulos. Costume designer Magali Guidasci picked it up in Toronto, where much of the filming was done.
Thanks to her young, fresh looks 26-year-old Bilson can convincingly play 20-year-old Millie, a positive pragmatist. She decorates her walls with posters of places she'd like to visit and someday hopes to.
Adding a dark tank under a thin tissue-weight t-shirt adds extra dimension to her simple style.
BUY A T-SHIRT LIKE THIS ONE: Soft knit long-sleeve t-shirt, J.Crew, $38; at jcrew.com
Michael Gibson
The Traveler's Uniform
Finally Millie gets out and gets more of an adventure (along with boyfriend David, played by Hayden Christensen) than she ever expected.
In this scene (and for much of the movie), she wears a cream blouse by Miss Sixty over a ribbed tank from Aritzia. She alternates between AG jeans and ones by Citizens of Humanity. The boots are from Miss Sixty and the bag is Diesel.
BUY A BLOUSE LIKE THIS ONE: Cream Crinkle Chiffon Blouse, Max Studio, $48; at maxstudio.com
Michael Gibson
1 of
4
1 of 3Michael Gibson
Ready to Fly
3 of 3Michael Gibson
