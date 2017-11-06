July Deals & Steals

InStyle.com
Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:32 am
Win one of 125 Kim-Pacts from e.l.f. Cosmetics
pinterest
Win one of 125 Kim-Pacts from e.l.f. Cosmetics
HGTV’s 2007 Design Star winner and Myles of Style host Kim Myles has a keen eye for home design, and now she's using her color expertise to design cosmetics! Check out her e.l.f. compact- the Kim-Pact- at eyeslipsface.com and enter for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Courtesy of Kim Myles
Win one of five pairs of Decca 179 jeans from Earnest Sewn
pinterest
Win one of five pairs of Decca 179 jeans from Earnest Sewn
Considered a favorite by Earnest Sewn customers, the Decca 179 straight leg offers a stylishly slim silhouette. Celeb fans of Earnest Sewn include Kate Bosworth, Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon.. Check out earnestsewn.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Courtesy of Earnest Sewn
Win one of five pairs of A. Kurtz metal aviators
pinterest
Win one of five pairs of A. Kurtz metal aviators
Inspired by military eyewear from the '40s, these classic gold-framed metal aviators from A. Kurtz are a fabulous accessory to suit every face shape. Haylie Duff is a fan. Check out ziogroupusa.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Courtesy of A. Kurtz
Win one of twenty-five Tricia Sawyer "Essential" palettes
pinterest
Win one of twenty-five Tricia Sawyer "Essential" palettes
This well-known California-based makeup artist has worked with celebs like Jessica Alba, Kate Beckinsdale, Scarlett Johansson and Lindsay Lohan. Sawyer swears by the colors in this collection as they work for everyone. Check out triciasawyer.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Courtesy of Tricia Sawyer
Win one of 25 magnetized art designs by Autographicals
pinterest
Win one of 25 magnetized art designs by Autographicals
Add personal style to your car, your home or your office by creating your own magnetized art designs. Check out autographicals.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Courtesy of Autographicals.com
20% off all purchases on beautyhabit.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on beautyhabit.com
This California boutique carries an extensive line of luxe brands like Diptique, Les Bains du Marais and Tocca. Check out beautyhabit.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Beautyhabit.com
20% off all purchases on egjewelry.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on egjewelry.com
This Chicago-based jewelry designer scours the globe and hand picks each stone for each piece. Check out egjewelry.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Erin Gallagher Jewelry
25% off all purchases on bathbybettijo.com
pinterest
25% off all purchases on bathbybettijo.com
Bettijo B. Hirschi designed her eco-friendly collection to soothe and pamper the skin. Check out bathbybettijo.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Bath by Bettijo
25% off all purchases on shopemilygrace.com
pinterest
25% off all purchases on shopemilygrace.com
This Maryland shop carries fresh and modern labels like Milly, Rock & Republic and Shoshanna. Check out shopemilygrace.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Shopemilygrace.com
20% off all purchases on juliehewett.net
pinterest
20% off all purchases on juliehewett.net
This Hollywood makeup artist has created red-carpet looks for celebs like Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster and Mandy Moore and is well-known for creating an extensive red lipstick collection. Check out juliehewett.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Julie Hewitt
20% off all purchases on miostile.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on miostile.com
Guilds Bennett styled Hollywood celebs before she set up shop in South Carolina. Her well-edited boutique carries designers like Development, Madison Marcus and Mike & Chris. Check out miostile.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Miostile
20% off all purchases on hayluv.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on hayluv.com
This emerging jewelry designer counts stars like Molly Sims and Maria Menounos as fans. Check out hayluv.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Hayluv
20% off all purchases on theparismarket.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on theparismarket.com
Inspired by a love of France, this husband-and-wife team opened up in Georgia offering an eclectic mix of European pieces. Check out theparismarket.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Paris Market
20% off all purchases on crysobel.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on crysobel.com
When California native Gaitri couldn't find the right jewelry for her wedding, she created her own, channeling her love of Sri Lankan gems and craftmanship. Years later she launched her own line. Check out crysobel.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Crysobel
25% off all purchases on poolswimwear.com
pinterest
25% off all purchases on poolswimwear.com
This CA-based swimwear designer uses fine Italian fabrics to create her stylish pieces. Check out poolswimwear.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Poolswimwear.com
Receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchase
pinterest
Receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchase
Identical twins Jane & Jean Ford created this popular brand to help women with their beauty dilemmas. Check out benefitcosmetics.com and use promo code RUSHHR45 from June 20th to July 31st to receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchase.
Courtesy of Benefit
30% off all purchases on sabrinalovesbags.com
pinterest
30% off all purchases on sabrinalovesbags.com
This former fashion stylist and costume designer had been in the industry for over a decade when she started designing her own handbag line. Check out sabrinalovesbags.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Sabrina Love
20% off all Odd Molly pieces on shopgreenapple.com
pinterest
20% off all Odd Molly pieces on shopgreenapple.com
This California boutique carries trendy and emerging designers like Odd Molly. Hailing from Europe, this new label offers funky pieces with fun and intricate patterns. Check out shopgreenapple.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off all Odd Molly pieces.
Courtesy of Shopgreenapple.com
20% off all purchases on welldressedhome.com
pinterest
20% off all purchases on welldressedhome.com
This California shop stocks its shelves with unique home accents from Jonathan Adler, Seda France and Gianna Rose. Check out welldressedhome.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Well Dressed Home
25% off all purchases on jessiemay.com
pinterest
25% off all purchases on jessiemay.com
This up-and-coming designer encourages women to "come out and play" in her contemporary and casual line, of which Kate hudson is a fan. Check out jessiemay.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of Jessie May
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Courtesy of Kim Myles

Win one of 125 Kim-Pacts from e.l.f. Cosmetics

HGTV’s 2007 Design Star winner and Myles of Style host Kim Myles has a keen eye for home design, and now she's using her color expertise to design cosmetics! Check out her e.l.f. compact- the Kim-Pact- at eyeslipsface.com and enter for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy of Earnest Sewn

Win one of five pairs of Decca 179 jeans from Earnest Sewn

Considered a favorite by Earnest Sewn customers, the Decca 179 straight leg offers a stylishly slim silhouette. Celeb fans of Earnest Sewn include Kate Bosworth, Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon.. Check out earnestsewn.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
3 of 20 Courtesy of A. Kurtz

Win one of five pairs of A. Kurtz metal aviators

Inspired by military eyewear from the '40s, these classic gold-framed metal aviators from A. Kurtz are a fabulous accessory to suit every face shape. Haylie Duff is a fan. Check out ziogroupusa.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy of Tricia Sawyer

Win one of twenty-five Tricia Sawyer "Essential" palettes

This well-known California-based makeup artist has worked with celebs like Jessica Alba, Kate Beckinsdale, Scarlett Johansson and Lindsay Lohan. Sawyer swears by the colors in this collection as they work for everyone. Check out triciasawyer.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy of Autographicals.com

Win one of 25 magnetized art designs by Autographicals

Add personal style to your car, your home or your office by creating your own magnetized art designs. Check out autographicals.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy of Beautyhabit.com

20% off all purchases on beautyhabit.com

This California boutique carries an extensive line of luxe brands like Diptique, Les Bains du Marais and Tocca. Check out beautyhabit.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy of Erin Gallagher Jewelry

20% off all purchases on egjewelry.com

This Chicago-based jewelry designer scours the globe and hand picks each stone for each piece. Check out egjewelry.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy of Bath by Bettijo

25% off all purchases on bathbybettijo.com

Bettijo B. Hirschi designed her eco-friendly collection to soothe and pamper the skin. Check out bathbybettijo.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy of Shopemilygrace.com

25% off all purchases on shopemilygrace.com

This Maryland shop carries fresh and modern labels like Milly, Rock & Republic and Shoshanna. Check out shopemilygrace.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy of Julie Hewitt

20% off all purchases on juliehewett.net

This Hollywood makeup artist has created red-carpet looks for celebs like Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster and Mandy Moore and is well-known for creating an extensive red lipstick collection. Check out juliehewett.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy of Miostile

20% off all purchases on miostile.com

Guilds Bennett styled Hollywood celebs before she set up shop in South Carolina. Her well-edited boutique carries designers like Development, Madison Marcus and Mike & Chris. Check out miostile.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy of Hayluv

20% off all purchases on hayluv.com

This emerging jewelry designer counts stars like Molly Sims and Maria Menounos as fans. Check out hayluv.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy of Paris Market

20% off all purchases on theparismarket.com

Inspired by a love of France, this husband-and-wife team opened up in Georgia offering an eclectic mix of European pieces. Check out theparismarket.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy of Crysobel

20% off all purchases on crysobel.com

When California native Gaitri couldn't find the right jewelry for her wedding, she created her own, channeling her love of Sri Lankan gems and craftmanship. Years later she launched her own line. Check out crysobel.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy of Poolswimwear.com

25% off all purchases on poolswimwear.com

This CA-based swimwear designer uses fine Italian fabrics to create her stylish pieces. Check out poolswimwear.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy of Benefit

Receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchase

Identical twins Jane & Jean Ford created this popular brand to help women with their beauty dilemmas. Check out benefitcosmetics.com and use promo code RUSHHR45 from June 20th to July 31st to receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchase.
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy of Sabrina Love

30% off all purchases on sabrinalovesbags.com

This former fashion stylist and costume designer had been in the industry for over a decade when she started designing her own handbag line. Check out sabrinalovesbags.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy of Shopgreenapple.com

20% off all Odd Molly pieces on shopgreenapple.com

This California boutique carries trendy and emerging designers like Odd Molly. Hailing from Europe, this new label offers funky pieces with fun and intricate patterns. Check out shopgreenapple.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off all Odd Molly pieces.
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy of Well Dressed Home

20% off all purchases on welldressedhome.com

This California shop stocks its shelves with unique home accents from Jonathan Adler, Seda France and Gianna Rose. Check out welldressedhome.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy of Jessie May

25% off all purchases on jessiemay.com

This up-and-coming designer encourages women to "come out and play" in her contemporary and casual line, of which Kate hudson is a fan. Check out jessiemay.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!