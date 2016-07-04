The 8 Pieces You Should Buy from the Asos July 4th Sale

Other than getting an extra day off work (to gallivant seaside or attend barbecues), the best thing about a holiday weekend is the list of sales to shop. One of our favorite deals to cross our path? ASOS's holiday sale. For one day only, the It-Brit retailer is hosting a site wide sale, with everything at 15 percent off. It starts at 8 a.m. July 4 and ends 8 a.m. July 5, and it includes everything you've been dreaming of, from off-the-shoulder dresses to little crochet numbers to chic bodysuits. Head to asos.com to start shopping the sale, but if you're unsure of where to start, scroll through to see (and shop) what we've been eyeing.