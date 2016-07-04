The 8 Pieces You Should Buy from the Asos July 4th Sale

Other than getting an extra day off work (to gallivant seaside or attend barbecues), the best thing about a holiday weekend is the list of sales to shop. One of our favorite deals to cross our path? ASOS's holiday sale. For one day only, the It-Brit retailer is hosting a site wide sale, with everything at 15 percent off. It starts at 8 a.m. July 4 and ends 8 a.m. July 5, and it includes everything you've been dreaming of, from off-the-shoulder dresses to little crochet numbers to chic bodysuits. Head to asos.com to start shopping the sale, but if you're unsure of where to start, scroll through to see (and shop) what we've been eyeing.

C/meo Collective Utility Dress

We love utility dresses for its blend of feminine and masculine elements.

available at asos.com $199 (originally $235) SHOP NOW
New Look Ribbed Bodysuit

Your weekend uniform: this striped bodysuit + denim cut-offs.  

available at asos.com $12 (originally $15) SHOP NOW
Asos Tropical-Print One-Piece

Switch up your typical beach attire with a flirty one-piece in a bold color or pattern.

available at asos.com $44 (originally $52) SHOP NOW
Lavish Alice Wide-Leg Trousers

Embrace the wide-leg pant silhouette with this sweeping striped pair. 

available at asos.com $80 (originally $94) SHOP NOW
Asos Crochet Dress

Style this summery crochet dress with a denim jacket and gladiator flat sandals for day, and with delicate strappy heels for night.

available at asos.com $41 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
Tularosa Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Pom-pom trim and frayed embellishments make this off-the-shoulder mini dress a step above the rest. 

available at asos.com $165 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
Asos Gingham Dress

Gingham is a classic summer print. Wear it with an equally classic dress silhouette.

available at asos.com $62 (originally $73) SHOP NOW
Asos Slip Dress

Turn heads with this orange slip that's as chic as it is sexy. 

available at asos.com $52 (originally $62) SHOP NOW

