July 27-August 2

Beat The Heat With Gwyneth and Kate's Cool Cocktail
Courtesy of Scarpetta;Jim Spellman/WireImage;Vince Flore/CelebrityPhoto
Shop For a Good Cause From The Comfort of Home
Eugene Gologursky / Retna; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
You Be The Judge: Who Looked Hotter?
Dennis Van Tine/Retna; Colin Stark/FilmMagic
DIY: Wool and The Gang's Knitting Kits
Imaxtree;Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Get Vanessa Hudgens's InStyle Makeover
Lee Broomfield
Tru Blood Beverage-Blood-Sucking Not Required
Courtesy of HBO;Courtesy of True Blood
Is This The Bachelorette's Wedding Gown?
Courtesy of Rafael Cennamo;ABC/Mario Perez
Amy Adams's Favorite Dish
Courtesy of Colombia Pictures;Courtesy of Random House
Hilary Duff Hits The Street In DKNY Jeans
Courtesy of DKNY
Gisele's Bump-Hiding London Fog Ads
Courtesy of London Fog
You Could Be The Next Sex And The City Star
Dara Kushner/INf Goff
Get Toned At Home With Physique 57's New Videos
Jim Spellman/FilmMagic;Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Jackie O's Timeless Style
Ted West/Getty Images;Art Rickerby/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Sienna Miller Does Evening In Pants
Junko Kimura/Getty;Courtesy of Chickdowntown.com
Estelle And Rachel Roy Collaborate on Jewelry Line
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images;Jim Spellman/WireImage
Be a Mad Men Scene Stealer
Courtesy of AMC
Get Her Dress: Victoria Beckham's Pink Armani Confection
Courtesy of Giorgio Armani
Get The Look: Michelle Obama's Lemon Yellow Jacket
Molly Riley/Landov; Courtesy of theoutnet.com
Lily Allen is Mad about Accessories
Landov;Courtesy of Chanel
Eva Mendes Reveals Newest Home Collection For Macy's
Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Scarlett Johansson's Movie Star Workout
Andreas Fechner/WireImage;Courtesy of IMBD
Isaac Mizrahi To Sell His Cheesecakes On QVC
Courtesy of QVC
Amber Valletta Designs Clothing Line For Monrow
by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Style On Set: Leighton Meester's Sophisticated Scallops
Splash News;Courtesy of theoutnet.com
1 of 25
Advertisement
1 of 24 Courtesy of Scarpetta;Jim Spellman/WireImage;Vince Flore/CelebrityPhoto
Beat The Heat With Gwyneth and Kate's Cool Cocktail
Advertisement
2 of 24 Eugene Gologursky / Retna; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Shop For a Good Cause From The Comfort of Home
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 24 Jim Spellman/FilmMagic;Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Get Toned At Home With Physique 57's New Videos
Advertisement
13 of 24 Ted West/Getty Images;Art Rickerby/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Jackie O's Timeless Style
Advertisement
Advertisement
15 of 24 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images;Jim Spellman/WireImage
Estelle And Rachel Roy Collaborate on Jewelry Line
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
18 of 24 Molly Riley/Landov; Courtesy of theoutnet.com
Get The Look: Michelle Obama's Lemon Yellow Jacket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement