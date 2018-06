July 27-August 2

For the cover of InStyle Makeover, makeup artist Fiona Stiles transformed Bandslam star Vanessa Hudgens's look with bold '80s color. "She always plays with her eyes, so a bold lip was unexpected," says Stiles. "She has these amazing lips so you can really accentuate them." And what did the young star think? "I usually don't wear pink but I had fun trying on fuchsia for this shoot," Hudgens told us. Want to update your look? Check out our Makeover issue special and try on Vanessa's bold lip and bangs look in our makeover tool now! Plus, get $2 off InStyle Makeover, on newsstands now!WATCH IT! Vanessa Hudgens: 60 Seconds of Style-Lisa TilsonAdd to Facebook | Add to Twitter