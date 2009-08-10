July 27-August 2

Aug 10, 2009
What's Right Now - Beat The Heat With Gwyneth and Kate's XXX Cocktail
Beat The Heat With Gwyneth and Kate's Cool Cocktail
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson are among the star travelers who have stayed at the recently re-opened Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Both leading ladies have sipped the 42 Below Caipiroska 42 cocktail while dining at the hotel's Scarpetta restaurant. Whether you live in Florida or Fargo, beat the summer heat by mixing one up at home.

Ingredients:
? 2 oz. 42 Below vodka
? 1 oz Agave nectar (or simple syrup)
? 1 lime cut into wedges

Directions:
In a mixing glass, muddle lime wedges with agave nectar (or simple syrup). Add vodka and ice and shake vigorously. pour into a rocks glass and serve.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Courtesy of Scarpetta;Jim Spellman/WireImage;Vince Flore/CelebrityPhoto
What's Right Now - Shop For The Cause From The Comfort of Home - Kelly Ripa and Blake Lively
Shop For a Good Cause From The Comfort of Home
Today, the Hamptons crowd will skip the beach and head to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund's 12th annual Super Saturday event. Kelly Ripa and Blake Lively will join InStyle and Donna Karan to host what has been dubbed "the Rolls Royce of garage sales," where V.I.P. shoppers snap up must-haves from labels like Carolina Herrera, Louis Vuitton and Proenza Schouler. Want to get in on the deals and help raise money for the cause? QVC will broadcast live from the event from 2-4 p.m.-tune in for your chance to buy apparel, accessories and beauty products at amazing prices.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Eugene Gologursky / Retna; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Who Looked Hotter This Week - Gwyneth Paltrow - Diane Kruger
You Be The Judge: Who Looked Hotter?
Each week People StyleWatch rounds up the top five most fashionable stars for Who Looked Hot This Week and asks you to be the judge. Who’s got your temperature rising this week? It is Rachel McAdams's evening pants look, Gwyneth Paltrow's sequined mini dress, Amy Adams's little red dress, Scarlett Johansson's sexy sheath or Diane Kruger's stunning pale pink frock. Watch the video and decide for yourself!

- Joyann King

Dennis Van Tine/Retna; Colin Stark/FilmMagic
Wool and the Gang - Missoni - knitting kits - net-a-porter.com
DIY: Wool and The Gang's Knitting Kits
Missoni-inspired knits, plus the satisfaction of a job well done? Yes, please! Wool and the Gang, a Parisian knitting company, developed knitting kits so fashionable we are predicting a new cult hobby. You can choose from a hat, two scarf styles, legwarmers or a waistcoat-all with final products that are all chic, not granny. If you are worried about being a novice or your constant state of butterfingers, check out Wool and the Gang's how-to videos for tips and tricks on the basics of knitting and you'll be a pro in no time.

Wool and the Gang Kit, $85; visit net-a-porter.com.

- Joyann King

Imaxtree;Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Vanessa Hudgens - Makeover
Get Vanessa Hudgens's InStyle Makeover
For the cover of InStyle Makeover, makeup artist Fiona Stiles transformed Bandslam star Vanessa Hudgens's look with bold '80s color. "She always plays with her eyes, so a bold lip was unexpected," says Stiles. "She has these amazing lips so you can really accentuate them." And what did the young star think? "I usually don't wear pink but I had fun trying on fuchsia for this shoot," Hudgens told us. Want to update your look? Check out our Makeover issue special and try on Vanessa's bold lip and bangs look in our makeover tool now! Plus, get $2 off InStyle Makeover, on newsstands now!

WATCH IT! Vanessa Hudgens: 60 Seconds of Style

-Lisa Tilson

Lee Broomfield
Tru Blood Beverage-Blood-Sucking Not Required
Tru Blood Beverage-Blood-Sucking Not Required
HBO's hit show True Blood has left us fantasizing about the exciting and steamy way of vampire life, not to mention a chance to order up an ice, cold bottle of Tru Blood. And now our blood thirsty throats can be quenched thanks to the show's creators who have turned the fictional beverage into the real deal! The blood orange carbonated drink is available for pre-order now and ships September 8th-just in time to throw a party for the show's September 13th season finale! We recommend serving it with a Louisiana-style Cajun gumbo, just like Sookie's grandma makes.

Tru Blood Beverage 4-pack, $16; visit trubeverage.com.

- Joyann King

Courtesy of HBO;Courtesy of True Blood
What's Right Now - Is This The Bachelorette's Wedding Gown?
Is This The Bachelorette's Wedding Gown?
Jillian Harris went from Bachelorette to bride-to-be when software consultant Ed Swiderski dropped to one knee to offer her a marriage proposal-and a $60,000 diamond ring from Neil Lane-on the season finale of the hit reality series. She's found her groom, but what about the wedding dress? Harris says she chose the pink ruched bodice gown by Rafael Cennamo she wore on Monday night's finale because it made her "feel like a princess." Luckily, Cennamo plans to launch his first full bridal collection in October. Perfect timing for the happy couple, who tell People they plan to tie the knot in 2010.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Courtesy of Rafael Cennamo;ABC/Mario Perez
Amy Adams's Favorite Dish
Amy Adams's Favorite Dish
Amy Adams left most of the cooking to the food stylists on the set of Julie amp Julia, but she did plenty of eating. "As long as the costumes fit, I could eat as much as I wanted," she told Access Hollywood. Her favorite guilty pleasure? "Brussels sprouts with butter and cheese!" Learn the basics of braising (a process of tenderizing meat or vegetables) from Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking, and you can whip up the decadent dish at home.

Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 quarts Brussels sprouts braised in butter
• 1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese mixed with 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions:
Follow Child's master recipe for braising Brussels sprouts. After 10 minutes, remove sprouts from oven and reset temperature to 425 degrees. Transfer sprouts from baking dish into a bowl. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of cheese into baking dish to coat bottom and sides. Return sprouts to baking dish and cover with remaining cheese. Pour on melted butter. Return uncovered dish to oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is browned.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Courtesy of Colombia Pictures;Courtesy of Random House
Hilary Duff - DKNY
Hilary Duff Hits The Street In DKNY Jeans
Street style is becoming a household name thanks to Scott "The Sartorialist" Schuman and who better to shoot Hilary Duff in her new street-inspired collection than the originator himself. Duff wore head-to-looks from her line Femme for DKNY, while Shuman captured her on the streets of Soho. The line hits stores next month, so be sure to put her bomber jacket, sweater dress and leggings on your back-to-school shopping list.

- Joyann King

Courtesy of DKNY
Gisele - London Fog
pinterest
Gisele's Bump-Hiding London Fog Ads
An expectant Gisele Bundchen looks extra sexy in newly-released photos from London Fog's fall ad campaign. Posing in nothing but a trench, Bundchen did her best to up the ante of the classic label, but the supermodel's baby bump was mysteriously at bay. Turns out a spokesperson for the brand admitted that they Photoshopped the images to conceal her bump in an effort to "respect her privacy" and a behind-the-scenes video reveals that Bundchen was also wearing panties during the shoot!

- Joyann King

Courtesy of London Fog
pinterest
You Could Be The Next Sex And The City Star
Dying to rub elbows with Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte on set? Grab your Manolos because the producers of the Sex and the City sequel are holding an open casting call August 4th in-where else?-Manhattan. They are looking for "international types," professional soccer players, fashion models, urban club goers, gays and lesbians, celebrity types and upscale socialites. This motley crue cast doesn't give away any juicy plot lines, but our bets that the soccer players will be friendly with Samantha. If you can't make it to New York City, you can email a recent photo and contact info to sexandthecity2@gwcnyc.com. Break a leg!

- Joyann King

Dara Kushner/INf Goff
Kelly Ripa - Elle Macpherson - Physique 57
Get Toned At Home With Physique 57's New Videos
I've been suffering through 57-minute-long full body workouts alongside Kelly Ripa and Elle Macpherson for over a year at Physique 57's Manhattan studios and in turn my butt looks lifted, my arms feel toned and I can do 10 real push-ups! Founders Tanya Becker and Jennifer Vaughan Maanavi created the groundbreaking cardiovascular program made up of isometric exercises and orthopedic stretches and they just released three at-home videos-the Classic 57 Minute Full Body Workout, the Express 30 Minute Full Body Workout and the Arm and Ab 30 Minute Booster. I just bought them for all my friends in Texas-so they too can get the booty-lifting benefits of weekly thigh dancing.

Physique 57 3-Disc Set, $50; visit physique57.com.

- Joyann King

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic;Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
What's Right Now - Jackie O's Timeless Style
Jackie O's Timeless Style
Think you have Nicole Richie to thank for starting the oversized sunglasses trend? It was actually former First Lady Jacqueline Onassis, who also helped popularize colorful sheath dresses, slim-fit jeans and Manolo Blahniks. To mark what would have been her 80th birthday, The Huffington Post is taking a look back at Jackie's post-Camelot style. Follow our coverage of the current First Lady's cutting edge style and you'll see why many are referring to her as Michelle O.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Ted West/Getty Images;Art Rickerby/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Sienna Miller - pants - G.I. Jane - Gucci
Sienna Miller Does Evening In Pants
While promoting her new film, Sienna Miller has been forgoing the usual red carpet uniform of fussy gowns in favor of dressy pant ensembles. The G.I. Joe star looked undeniably fierce at the movie's Japanese premiere last night in a shimmery, skintight Gucci pantsuit. The next time your invite calls for cocktail attire, take a page from Sienna's style book: give your LBD a rest and pair dressy pants with a silk blouse and bold earrings.

Pants, Siwy, $228; visit chickdowntown.com.

- Joyann King

Junko Kimura/Getty;Courtesy of Chickdowntown.com
Estelle - Rachel Roy - jewelry
Estelle And Rachel Roy Collaborate on Jewelry Line
Last time we spoke to Estelle, she wanted to start a shoe line called "C'est Moi." And now the singer is one step closer to adding "fashion designer" to her resume. Today Rachel Roy announced that she plans to collaborate with Estelle on a jewelry line. The designer took to her Twitter account to say, "I am excited to work with Estelle on a jewelry collection, which will debut in spring 2010." The range is still in development, but if their personal taste is any indication, we can definitely count on a selection of head-turning statement earrings.

- Joyann King

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images;Jim Spellman/WireImage
What's Right Now - Be a Mad Men Scene Stealer
Be a Mad Men Scene Stealer
Waiting to find out if you've won a walk-on role on Season 4 of Mad Men? See what you'd look like mingling with the cast of characters at the Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency right now with AMC's new Mad Men Yourself tool. Choose a body type from petite to zaftig, recreate your facial features and style your wardrobe (martinis count as accessories, naturally) then put yourself in the picture. Among the scenarios: have coffee in Betty's kitchen or flirt with Don in a dark bar. Download your favorite to use as a screensaver or share your creation with friends on Facebook or Twitter.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Courtesy of AMC
Victoria Beckham - Giorgio Armani
Get Her Dress: Victoria Beckham's Pink Armani Confection
Victoria Beckham created such a fashion frenzy when she wore a custom Emporio Armani pink dress to the brand's 5th Avenue boutique opening that Mr. Armani decided to recreate the dress for his customers. The pink jersey one-shouldered frock is emblazoned with silver crystals and retails for $1685. Can't swing the hefty price tag? Recreate Posh's look by pairing tough dark nail polish with your own pastel colored frock.

Dress, Emporio Armani, $1695; call 212-339-5950.

- Joyann King

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani
Michelle Obama - Michael Kors -
Get The Look: Michelle Obama's Lemon Yellow Jacket
The First Lady looked sunny and fresh in a Michael Kors suit at the luncheon she hosted for the National Design Awards. Her short-sleeve jacket is the perfect solution for sophisticated, yet summer-friendly style. Take a cue from Mrs. O and wear your jacket sans blouse for a pulled together look in which you won't overheat.

Jacket, Bi La Li, $240; visit theoutnet.com.

- Joyann King

Molly Riley/Landov; Courtesy of theoutnet.com
Lily Allen is Mad about Accessories
Lily Allen is Mad about Accessories
Never one to do things by halves, singer/provocateur Lily Allen has simultaneously launched her own jewelry line and made her modeling debut in a Holly Golightly-esque ad campaign for Chanel accessories. As she told Grazia Daily, her self-designed enamel pendants and coin necklaces were inspired by everything from her smiley face "acid-house tattoo" to her grandmother's "traditional gypsy sovereign" necklaces. No less personality-filled is the brand-new Chanel collection of quilted leather designs the singer calls "the comfiest bags in the world to carry."

-Betony Toht

Landov;Courtesy of Chanel
Eva Mendes - home - Macy's - Vida by Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes Reveals Newest Home Collection For Macy's
Looking pretty as a rose, Eva Mendes stopped by Macy's Herald Square to celebrate the newest collection from her home line, Vida by Eva Mendes. Designed with her business partner George Augusto and available exclusively at Macy's, the Latin-inspired bedding collection is about "easy luxury-the colors, fabrics and textures that I live and love, brought to life in a stylish, comfortable and affordable way," said Mendes.

Shop the Vida by Eva Mendes collection.

- Joyann King

Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Scarlett Johansson's Movie Star Workout - Iron Man 2
Scarlett Johansson's Movie Star Workout
We've always been in awe of Scarlett Johansson's figure, but the actress has gone from curvy to totally cut in preparation for her role as Black Widow in Iron Man 2. The secret to her amazing transformation? "It was many, many, hours, days, and months of stunt training and strength training, but it's fun because I had a goal. The goal was the Lycra catsuit," Johansson told People. Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau says that we'll see just how much Scarlett's hard work paid off when the action flick hits screens in 2010. "She likes food amp#91;butamp#93; she was definitely on a low carb diet and trained really hard," Favreau told us at Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con party this weekend. "When we finally shot the sequences she was training for, they came off without a hitch. I think people are going to be very impressed."

Shape-up like your favorite leading lady with exercise tips from the hottest celebrity trainers.

-Bronwyn Barnes

Andreas Fechner/WireImage;Courtesy of IMBD
Issac Mizrahi - QVC
Isaac Mizrahi To Sell His Cheesecakes On QVC
Set your television dial to QVC, because Isaac Mizrahi Live!, one part reality show, one part home shopping, debuts this December and fun times are sure to ensue. The gregarious Mizrahi will be selling everything from his high fashion cheesecakes to furniture-all in his signature quirky style. But this isn't your average home shopping show, Mizrahi plans to merge fashion with entertainment by taking questions from callers and making us laugh with his sure-to-be hilarious antics.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of QVC
Amber Valletta - Monrow
pinterest
Amber Valletta Designs Clothing Line For Monrow
Amber Valletta is joining the ranks of Kate Moss and Elle Macpherson as the next model-turned-designer. Valletta collaborated with the contemporary sportswear label Monrow on her own apparel collection. "I am not interested in making clothes that are not accessible." Valletta told WWD. Amber Valletta for Monrow launches this November and will include tissue tees, tanks, versatile day dresses, tailored capes and jackets and a romper since Valletta "lives in them."

- Joyann King

by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Leighton Meester - Gossip Girl - Chloe
Style On Set: Leighton Meester's Sophisticated Scallops
Spotted: Leighton Meester wearing Chloe's scalloped blouse and shorts on the set of Gossip Girl. With her slicked back braids and fresh-faced tan, Blair looks like she just returned from a weekend in the Hamptons, not class at NYU. Take a cue from Blair and wear scallops in neutral colors for a sophisticated take on the ultra-girly trend.

• Blouse, See by Chloe, $200; visit theoutnet.com.

• See more Gossip Girl style.

- Joyann King

Splash News;Courtesy of theoutnet.com
