9 Fresh Ways to Style a Suit This Season

Louis Vuitton blazer, shirt, and pants. Stylist’s own tank, worn throughout. J.Crew boxers. Hermès tie and belt. All jewelry, Cartier. Wolford tights, worn throughout. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

If model Julia van Os looks like a menswear pro in these pictures, it’s not just because she’s exceptionally good at her job. “I love suits and wear them often,” she says, “so this is my favorite kind of story to do.” Van Os, who turned 23 in October, has worked plenty of other memorable gigs as well. Since making her official début in fall 2015 (she walked in over 40 shows that season), the Hilversum, Netherlands, native has been a regular collaborator with big-name brands like Coach and Calvin Klein. “They gave me one of my first campaigns,” she says, referring to Calvin Klein. “It was shot by Mario Sorrenti, and he had the crew light up an entire New York City block in the middle of the night to look like daylight — it made such a big impression on me.”

Alexander Wang coat. Dior blouse. Bottega Veneta pants. J.Crew boxers. Hermès tie and belt. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

But despite the glamorous trappings of her career, van Os likes to indulge in simple pleasures like biking around her neighborhood (though she now lives in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, she still prefers the Dutch way to get around), practicing yoga (she was recently certified as an instructor), and hanging out with her adorable Boston terrier, Sid (she co-parents the pup with her boyfriend, Max).



Dior jacket. Max Mara shirt. Bottega Veneta pants. J.Crew boxers. Barton Perreira sunglasses. All jewelry, Cartier. Hermès tie, belt, and briefcase. John Lobb boots. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

And when it’s time to jump back into her busy professional life, van Os tries not to overthink it. “Every day is a new challenge, and in this industry you never know what’s going to come up next,” she says. “But that’s the fun thing about it!”

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello blazer and trousers. Dior blouse. Gap boxers. All jewelry, Chrome Hearts. Hermès belt. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

Max Mara jacket, shirt, pants, and belt. Hermès tie. All jewelry, Cartier. Bottega Veneta bag. Clergerie shoes. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

Bottega Veneta jacket. Dior blouse. Stylist's own tank. Paul Stuart tie. Chrome Hearts jewelry. Rolex watch. Hermès belt. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

Dior blouse. Bottega Veneta pants. Paul Stuart tie. All jewelry, Chrome Hearts. Rolex watch. Hermès belt. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

Michael Kors Collection blazer and trousers. Louis Vuitton shirt. All jewelry, Cartier. Hermès belt and bag. Clergerie shoes. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers. Dior blouse. Gap boxers. Barton Perreira glasses. Giorgio Armani tie. All jewelry, Chrome Hearts. Rolex watch. Hermès belt and briefcase. Calzedonia socks. John Lobb boots. Alexander Saladrigas/Cerutti and Co

Photography: Alexander Saladrigas. Hair: Shinya Nakagawa for Artlist. Makeup: Ai Yokomizo. Manicure: Nori for Artlist. Styled by Andrew Mukamal.

