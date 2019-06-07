Julia Roberts Has a New Go-To Dress Style, and It’s Kinda Trippy
You'll want to get a better look at these optical illusions.
Despite the fact that she personally chose to wear flip-flops while filming Notting Hill, Julia Roberts has long topped our list as a style icon. The actress recently inspired us to embrace a polished pink blazer, and now, we can't stop staring at her latest dress choices — mostly because the patterns are pretty trippy.
Roberts first made our eyes feel funny when she showed up to the ASCAP Pop Music Awards wearing a Givenchy minidress. The piece included a print that twisted and turned, creating spirals of colorful daisies and reminding us of an optical illusion. The star later wore a similar design to the AFI Life Achievement Awards. Once again, the dress was Givenchy — this time, custom — with the tiny flowers forming multiple hearts within hearts.
Is this type of print Roberts's new favorite? We're leaning toward yes.
With the first floral Givenchy dress, Roberts completed the look with a silver metallic belt and black Alexandre Birman booties
The next design was floor-length, but still included the belt. Roberts wore this dress with black platform heels.