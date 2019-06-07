Julia Roberts Has a New Go-To Dress Style, and It’s Kinda Trippy

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Despite the fact that she personally chose to wear flip-flops while filming Notting Hill, Julia Roberts has long topped our list as a style icon. The actress recently inspired us to embrace a polished pink blazer, and now, we can't stop staring at her latest dress choices — mostly because the patterns are pretty trippy.

Roberts first made our eyes feel funny when she showed up to the ASCAP Pop Music Awards wearing a Givenchy minidress. The piece included a print that twisted and turned, creating spirals of colorful daisies and reminding us of an optical illusion. The star later wore a similar design to the AFI Life Achievement Awards. Once again, the dress was Givenchy — this time, custom — with the tiny flowers forming multiple hearts within hearts.

Is this type of print Roberts's new favorite? We're leaning toward yes.

Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty Images

With the first floral Givenchy dress, Roberts completed the look with a silver metallic belt and black Alexandre Birman booties

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The next design was floor-length, but still included the belt. Roberts wore this dress with black platform heels.