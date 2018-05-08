Yes. Juicy Couture Was Worn to the Met Gala

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the earliest news to come out of tonight's Met Gala included Amal Clooney opting for up-and-coming designer Richard Quinn (you may remember him because some woman named Queen Elizabeth went to his show during London Fashion Week) and, take a deep breath here, a custom Juicy Couture dress was made, especially for the evening.

At 5:45PM, Juicy Couture Creative Director and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi Instagrammed this:

The image led me to question, who is the genius wearing a tracksuit to the Met Gala? Could it be one of Mizrahi's very chic clients? But she's already revealed that Katy Perry would be in Versace and Kiersey Clemons would be wearing H&M. Perhaps it was one of Mizrahi's a-lister BFF's? Nicole Richie? TBT?

But no. After weeks, maybe months, of getting her clients in tip-top shape for tonight, Mizrahi took it upon herself to give Juicy Couture it's first red-carpet appearance by arguably the most important person that could wear it. Herself.

Here's a sketch of the dress:

And here's the completed masterpiece:

STUNNING.