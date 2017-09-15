5 Ways Juicy Couture Is Making a Major Fashion Comeback

Kristina Rutkowski
Sep 15, 2017

Juicy Couture is officially back, and we're loving the brand's latest offerings as seen at their rooftop presentation during New York Fashion Week. The new direction comes from recently appointed creative director Jamie Mizrahi, a celeb stylist whose LA roots mold perfectly with the brand's core DNA. You can be sure to find updated track suits and plenty of velour in candy colored tones that really play up the nostalgia of the brand, as well as It girl floral dresses and feminine crochet that feel totally modern.

Below, find our five favorite reasons to check out the collection. 

 

UPDATED VELOUR

We are loving the new spin on the brand's iconic fabric in modern cuts, like this sexy one-piece version in Millennial pink. 

RAINBOW BRIGHTS

Who doesn't love a pop of color? The collection is chock full of prints and hues that are sure to put a smile on your face. 

TOTALLY ON TREND

The dream-like hints in this collection fit in perfectly with the fabulous Palm Springs trend we saw all over New York Fashion Week

'70s VIBES

We love the heritage track pieces in new colorblock windbreaker that embody everything our retro sport dreams are made of. 

'90s FLORALS 

From ditzy to bold, the collection offers the cutest floral patterns in '90s silhouettes that feel fresh and fun. 

