When you're Jordyn Woods (BFF of Kylie Jenner, runway model, social media darling), a great fashion sense just comes naturally. Whether the Life of Kylie co-star is modeling in ad campaigns for the likes of Boohoo and Addition Elle or slaying in the hottest trends on her popular Instagram feed, Woods does everything with style.

After having several successful collabs, the fashionista has finally embarked on her own fashion label, SECNDNTURE. The activewear brand has a cool street-to-gym aesthetic that is surely worthy of some space in your closet. Not only is the collection affordable (everything is $79 or under!), it's size inclusive and runs up to size 2X.

"When making this collection, a reasonable price point was very important for me", says Woods. "I know money doesn't come easy and I want people to be able to enjoy the product. I also want people to understand that they are getting exactly what they pay for because the quality is there. I personally hand picked the fabrics and our team has done many different tests to ensure quality. I [also] wanted to create a variety of different styles in an expanded size range so every one could feel like there was something in the collection for them."

This 24-piece collection delivers everything that you have been looking for and have not been able to find: cool silhouettes, modern twists, saturated colors... it's minimalist yet innovative and we promise you'll love every item. Pieces include biker shorts, cropped tops, detailed bras, bodysuits, and high-waisted leggings, all available in an amazing size range. "My style inspiration for the first collection was really me designing the things that I like to wear. I find myself pulling more inspiration from the past and for the next capsule I want to keep experimenting and bring new styles and fits", says Woods.

Scroll down to check out (and shop!) some of the fresh collection