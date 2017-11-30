Jordyn Woods and Addition Elle Created a New Athleisure Collection That Everyone Is Talking About

By now, we're sure you're well acquainted with Jordyn Woods. She's a curve model, body positive activist, and Kylie Jenner's BFF! She added designer to her resume a few years ago and now that she's a bit more seasoned, she's hitting us with one of her best collections to date: a chic athlesisure collaboration with Addition Elle for women with curves. "Athleisure is huge right now so creating a NOLA capsule [a collection under the Addition Elle brand] really fit my own taste and felt very authentic”, Woods explains in a press release.

“Having worked with Addition Elle for some time now," Woods continues, "I felt that they understood my style and together we could create a really cool, of-the-moment collection." The collaboration includes 12 pieces that can each translate for day or night, gym to brunch. You'll find oversized hoodies, logo pants, and varsity style jackets, the perfect necessities for a woman on the go.

Of course, we can expect the same immaculate execution and style that we all know and love from Addition Elle. Pieces range from $26 through $158 and available in sizes 12 through 26. Check out our favorite campaign images featuring Jordyn, above and below. Then, shop the full collection at additionelle.com.