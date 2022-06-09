These Pillow-Like Slide Sandals With 4,800+ Perfect Ratings Are Up to 50% at Amazon Now
The definitive summer shoe has arrived and it is a puffy, bouncy slide — a style beloved by celebrities, editors, and shoppers alike. The "ugly" sandal trend had its soft launch last summer but that merely set the stage for its aesthetic dominance this year.
Options are aplenty, so you really have your pick of the crop when it comes to comfy, cloud-like slides. Kendall Jenner's preference is this pair of $252 Yeezy's, but fear not — there are a ton of affordable picks. One of which currently happens to be heavily discounted.
Joomra's Pillow Slippers come in 11 solid colors and two prints. Neutral colors like black and beige are classics that will always work, but you could also double down on summer's bright color trend and add a cherry red or mint green. Plus (!) the slides have over 4,800 five-star ratings with reviews from shoppers who praise their comfort, support, and overall cushiness.
These Joomra's are designed to wrap around the foot and absorb impact. They also have a bottom grip to keep the foot from slipping in or out of the sandal and anti-slip soles to prevent falling. Usually$40, it's together a modest but winning combination that's now even more impressive with an up to 50 percent off sale price.
After spending the last two years homebound and hidden from society, many trends seem to be echoing the low-effort, comfort-first vibe that emerged early on during the pandemic. So, it's no surprise that pool slides are both currently fashionable (Gisele Bündchen is a fan, too) and comfortable.
Several shoppers have said the Pillow Slippers rival higher-end brands when it comes to comfort. A second Amazon reviewer said their "feet exhale when they touch these clouds." A third five-star reviewer with fibromyalgia wrote that their "pain reduces" when they wear "these ugly little shoes."
Whether you love a good ugly-cute trend or need maximum comfort and support for your feet, now is a great time to treat yourself with a pair of supermodel-approved sandals that are currently up to 50 percent off.
Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com