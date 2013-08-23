Never Wonder What to Wear to the Office With Jones New York's Work-Inspired Line

Jones New York is giving your power suit an upgrade. This month, the company debuted JonesWorks: A Style System, a capsule collection of career dressing basics featuring tailored jacket styles, dress pants, skirts, dresses, silk and cotton tops -- and InStyle's fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary is already a fan. "I wore a Jones New York skirt suit to my first job interview, so I have a soft spot for the brand," she says. "They decided to launch the JonesWorks collection because busy women need to know where to find work-appropriate clothes that are well-made, affordable, and not frumpy." The collection offers the perfect clothing palette in classic colors, fabrics, and fits that are perfect for mixing and matching. "The pieces are all great basics that can be worn together as the perfect career wardrobe, or used as the foundation on which to layer fashion pieces," George Sharp, EVP of Design for Jones New York, told InStyle. Click the photo to see our favorite pieces, and shop the collection, ranging from $30 to $140, at jny.com.

Plus, see our favorite JonesWorks looks!

