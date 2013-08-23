Never Wonder What to Wear to the Office With Jones New York's Work-Inspired Line

Courtesy Photo (2)
Josephine Cusumano
Aug 23, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

Jones New York is giving your power suit an upgrade. This month, the company debuted JonesWorks: A Style System, a capsule collection of career dressing basics featuring tailored jacket styles, dress pants, skirts, dresses, silk and cotton tops -- and InStyle's fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary is already a fan. "I wore a Jones New York skirt suit to my first job interview, so I have a soft spot for the brand," she says. "They decided to launch the JonesWorks collection because busy women need to know where to find work-appropriate clothes that are well-made, affordable, and not frumpy." The collection offers the perfect clothing palette in classic colors, fabrics, and fits that are perfect for mixing and matching. "The pieces are all great basics that can be worn together as the perfect career wardrobe, or used as the foundation on which to layer fashion pieces," George Sharp, EVP of Design for Jones New York, told InStyle. Click the photo to see our favorite pieces, and shop the collection, ranging from $30 to $140, at jny.com.

Plus, see our favorite JonesWorks looks!

MORE:
Cindy Weber Cleary's Fall 2013 Fashion Picks
Meet Our Executive Editor at Saks 
14 Bold Tailored Blazers

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Olivia Jacket, Taylor Blouse and Lucy Skirt

Olivia jacket, $139; Taylor blouse, $79; Lucy skirt, $79; jny.com.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Taylor Blouse and Jacqueline Skirt

Taylor blouse, $79; Jacqueline skirt, $79; jny.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Natalie Dress

Natalie dress, $129; jny.com.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Sloane Pant

Sloane pant, $99; jny.com.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Olivia Jacket and Sydney Pant

Olivia jacket, $129; Sydney pant, $89; jny.com.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Emma Jacket

Emma jacket, $129; jny.com.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Brooke Dress

Brooke dress, $129; jny.com.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Meredith Jacket and Sloane Pant

Meredith jacket, $129; Sloane pant $89; jny.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!