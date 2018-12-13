What to Wear to a Party When You Don't Want to Go

I have a chronic case of jomo. If I had a dollar for every social plan I canceled, I’d finally be able to build the mountain-top isolation chamber deep in the Canadian Rockies that I’ve always wanted. Or better yet, a self-sustaining bubble on the bottom of the sea to live inside.

That said, I love the idea of a party. So I almost always RSVP yes. And sure, sometimes I do go and I always have a much better time than I expect to, and am less one-on-one weird than I think I am. In fact, nine times out of ten, I wind up having a blast. It’s just the getting-out-the-door part. That part is impossible, especially after the taking-off-your-bra-and-pants time of day. Now that I think about it, getting dressed to go to the party is the biggest barrier to actually going to the party.

When you already kind of don’t want to go out, putting together a fun outfit feels like a Herculean task. Just flat out impossible.

Well, it’s not impossible. Far from it! Here, six totally foolproof outfit ideas to fall back on when you really just can’t.

IF "BLACK TIE ATHLEISURE" SOUNDS UP YOUR ALLEY

Heather Hazzan

In the words of my favorite artist, Kacey Musgraves, follow your arrow. If you have a fancy thing to go to and you need to wear a dress, wear one long enough that you pretty much can’t see your sneakers. Even better if it’s a loose-fitting satiny or velvety slinky gown like this one.

Nili Lotan dress, $450, nililotan.com. Tory Sport puffer, $348, toryburch.com. Agent sneaker boot, $585, agentnewyork.com.

IF THE THOUGHT OF WEARING ANYTHING OTHER THAN JEANS MAKES YOU WANT TO SCREAM

Heather Hazzan

Then by all means, wear jeans! But just maybe not the same pair you wear three out of five days of the week to work (don’t lie, you do it too). This high-waist, tapered pair is totally ~of the moment~ and looks extra dressy with the 2018 version of a “going out top” — a puffy-sleeved, modest, ruffled blouse.

Rebecca Taylor La Vie jeans, $250, rebeccataylor.com. Rebecca Taylor blouse, $195, rebeccataylor.com. Lady Gray earrings, $180, ladygrayjewelry.com.

IF YOU'RE NOT SURE YOU'LL STAY LONG ENOUGH TO TAKE OFF YOUR COAT

Heather Hazzan

Then wear a damn good coat! We love this one because it’s essentially a robe, and it looks great with leggings.

Tibi faux fur coat, $695, tibi.com. Tory Sport turtleneck, $198, toryburch.com. Tibi leggings, $395, tibi.com. Tibi heels, $525, tibi.com.

Heather Hazzan

IF YOUR IDEA OF A GOOD TIME INVOLVES CASHMERE SWEATPANTS

Heather Hazzan

They’re a thing, and they’re amazing. As long as yours aren’t too stretched out or covered in those little cashmere pills, it’s totally doable. Wear them with something tailored, like a structured blazer, and extra-fancy flats. Or heels if you’re really ambitious, but to be honest, heels would defeat the purpose of those cozy cashmere sweats.

Tory Sport cotton-cashmere sweatpants, $150, toryburch.com. Theory blazer, $595, shopbop.com. Bop Basics sweater, $165, shopbop.com. Tory Burch bag, $348, toryburch.com. Jimmy Choo flats, $895, jimmychoo.com.

IF YOU'VE DREAMT OF WEARING A SUIT THAT'S PAJAMAS

Heather Hazzan

One thing fashion editors love to say is, “Wear your pajamas out like a suit!” Which sounds good, until everyone is like… “Are those pajamas? Is everything okay?” Wearing a literal pair of pajamas to a party is a very advanced move. I fully support it, I’ve done it, but you have to be prepared to address your outfit in every conversation you have (although for the truly shy, a conversation-starter outfit isn’t a bad thing). This set feels like pajamas, but is clearly not something you would, or ever have, actually slept in.

Raquel Allegra blazer, $695, shopbop.com. Raquel Allegra pants, $445, raquelallegra.com.

IF YOU NEED TO CALL IN THE BIG GUNS

Heather Hazzan

Sequin pants work every. single. time. If you’re really struggling to get in the party mood, put on something sparkly. I promise you’ll feel festive almost instantly, and you can wear your gigantic cozy sweater and the flimsiest, comfiest bra you own.

Tory Sport sweater, $298, toryburch.com. Zara pants, $100, zara.com.

Fashion Features Director: Laurel Pantin. Photographer: Heather Hazzan. Hair: Jerome Cultrera/L'Atelier NYC. Makeup: Tiffany Leigh Patton/Dior/Bernstein & Andriulli. Model: Roza Figueira/Elite. Art Direction and Production: Emily Shornick.