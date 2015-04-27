Joe Fresh

InStyle.com
Apr 27, 2015 @ 6:31 pm
The Best For Less
Lace Camo Print Dress
Nylon-blend, $89; joefresh.com.
The Best For Less
Button-Front Blouse
Silk, $49; joefresh.com.
The Best For Less
Striped Turtleneck
Cotton-blend, $59; joefresh.com.
The Best For Less
Lip Gloss
Ruby, Kiss, and Wine, $8 each; joefresh.com.
The Best For Less
Faux-Leather Paneled Pants
Rayon-blend with faux-leather panels, $39; joefresh.com.
The Best For Less
Brocade Skirt
Polyester, $69; joefresh.com.
