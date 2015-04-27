whitelogo
InStyle.com
Apr 27, 2015 @ 6:31 pm
Lace Camo Print Dress
Nylon-blend, $89;
joefresh.com
.
Courtesy Photo
Button-Front Blouse
Silk, $49;
joefresh.com
.
Courtesy Photo
Striped Turtleneck
Cotton-blend, $59;
joefresh.com
.
Courtesy Photo
Lip Gloss
Ruby, Kiss, and Wine, $8 each;
joefresh.com
.
Courtesy Photo
Faux-Leather Paneled Pants
Rayon-blend with faux-leather panels, $39;
joefresh.com
.
Courtesy Photo
Brocade Skirt
Polyester, $69;
joefresh.com
.
Courtesy Photo
1
of
7
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
3 of 6
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
