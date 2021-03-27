Jill Biden Lafayette 148
Jill Biden's Go-To Comfortable Wardrobe Staples Are On Sale at Nordstrom
There’s even an affordable version of the famous coat she wore.
When Jill Biden wore a pink Lafayette 148 coat while showing off the Valentine's Day decorations on the White House lawn, everyone wanted to steal her look. Naturally. Unfortunately for all of us, her coat cost nearly $3,000. And even though Nordstrom's major spring clearance sale is finally here, the coat's price tag remains the same.
On the plus side, so many other pieces by the brand known for making comfortable wardrobe essentials are marked down by hundreds of dollars. And the sale actually includes a coat that looks nearly identical to the famous one Biden wore. But this coat originally cost $898 and is now marked down to $359, which is pretty unheard of for a brand that often sells out at Nordstrom.
Thankfully, that's not where the discounts end, and plenty of other wardrobe essentials Jill Biden would definitely approve of are available for hundreds less than retail price. The thing about Lafayette 148 is that it's a brand the First Lady wears for a reason. It's elegant and classy but not too over the top. A piece from Lafayette 148 is likely something you'll own forever. It's timeless.
Personally, aside from the dupe for Biden's coat, we think Lafayette 148's buttery tomasa leather jacket is the best deal from the spring clearance. It was previously $1,500 but is now just $599. Granted, that is still expensive, but for a leather coat that delicious, it's also a steal.
If that's out of your price range, there are also some great pants for under $175, including a pair of satin pants and a simple pair of black flare trousers. If you haven't stocked up on your sexy cardi for the season, there's a great one for under $250. And if you're looking for a more affordable alternative for the famous Saks Potts coat, there's Lafayette's take that's on sale for $2,000 less.
So while we can't necessarily predict what look Biden will pull next, we're sure there's got to be some great Lafayette 148 looks coming soon. Hopefully it'll come alongside some fun White House lawn decorations too.
Shop the best deals from this Jill Biden-approved brand at Nordstrom's major spring clearance sale, below.
Best Lafayette 148 Pieces on Sale at Nordstrom:
- Genuine Shearling Panel Wool & Cashmere Vest, $640 (Originally $1,598)
- Stanton Belle Satin Pants, $160 (Originally $398)
- Long Sleeve Crystal Embellished Velveteen Dress, $360 (Originally $898)
- Zip Front Cardigan, $240 (Originally $595)
- Wool & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, $199 (Originally $498)
- Turtleneck Wool & Cashmere Midi Sweater Dress, $240 (Originally $595)
- Bryon Glimmering Weave Blouse, $240 (Originally $598)
- Tomasa Leather Jacket, $599 (Originally $1,498)