10 Moonstone, Pearl, and Alexandrite Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Treat Yourself with This June

Caroline Vazzana
Jun 01, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

June birthdays fall during such a wonderful time of the year. The days are getting longer, the weather is finally warmer, and it’s the perfect time to take a vacation—especially if it's to celebrate another year on the books. It's time to break out your favorite swimsuit, sunnies, and sandals to celebrate the start of summer.

Whether you're a Gemini or Cancer, you'll want to treat yourself to some new birthstone jewelry this year. Luckily, June doesn’t just have one birthstone—it has three. For those who prefer a more traditional look, pearls make a subtle but classic statement. Dreamy moonstones, on the other hand, lend a bohemian vibe to your everyday uniform, while rare color-changing Alexandrite adds a sophisticated touch. Wear these three special birthstones separately or mix them together for a cool modern effect. Below, 10 of the finest pearl, moonstone, and Alexandrite pieces to help you celebrate the month.

IRENE NEUWIRTH BRACELET

Layer this gemstone bangle on with a stack of other bracelets for your very own arm party. 

Irene Neuwirth available at Barneys.com $4,620 SHOP NOW
Jennifer Fisher Ring 

Store the pearl earrings in favor of a trendy diamond-accented ring. 

Jennifer Fisher available at JenniferFisherJewelry.com $1,800 SHOP NOW
Fallon Earrings 

Add an edgy touch to any look with these double pearl ear cuffs. 

Fallon available at FallonJewelry.com $220 SHOP NOW
HIROTAKA Earrings 

These sculptural gold and pearl hoops are effortlessly cool. 

Hirotaka available at Barneys.com $650 SHOP NOW
Iconery Ring

This delicate moonstone ring is still bold enough to catch everyone's attention. 

Iconery available at Iconery.com $255 SHOP NOW
Tiffany & Co. Earrings 

Pull your hair out of your face with these pearl drop earrings. 

Tiffany & Co. available at Tiffany.com $475 SHOP NOW
DANIELA VILLEGAS Bracelet

Wear your birthstone in an sweet way with this Alexandrite and pink gold bracelet.

Daniela Villegas available at Farfetch.com $2,068 SHOP NOW
The Pearl Source Necklace 

Take a cue from Coco Chanel and layer on an extra strand of pearls.

The Pearl Source available at ThePearlSource.com $699 SHOP NOW
Delfina Delettrez Earring 

Make an unexpected statement with this single diamond, pearl, and topaz earring. 

Delfina Delettrez available at SaksFifthAvenue.com $1,750 SHOP NOW
Majorica Earrings 

Pearl studs are classic for a reason. 

Majorica available at SaksFifthAvenue.com $60 SHOP NOW

