What You Need to Know Before You Invest

STYLE WISE A diamond necklace, no matter how small, gets noticed more than earrings or a ring would. If you want one for everyday wear, choose a pendant or other delicate style. Reserve larger pieces for evening.PERFECT FIT When trying on a necklace, make sure it rests comfortably at the length you want. Move around a bit to see if the jewel flips upside down or the clasp quickly slides around to the front. A little movement is normal, but you don't want to have to constantly readjust.GREAT SITES FOR NECKLACES