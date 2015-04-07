What You Need to Know Before You Invest

STYLE WISE A diamond necklace, no matter how small, gets noticed more than earrings or a ring would. If you want one for everyday wear, choose a pendant or other delicate style. Reserve larger pieces for evening.
PERFECT FIT When trying on a necklace, make sure it rests comfortably at the length you want. Move around a bit to see if the jewel flips upside down or the clasp quickly slides around to the front. A little movement is normal, but you don't want to have to constantly readjust.
SIZE IT RIGHT Don't assume your ring size is the same for every style. Different band widths and bypass (spiral) styles fit differently, so try the ring on before you buy.
KEEP IT CLEAN Rings get dirtier than any other type of jewelry, but they're easy to clean. Just swish in warm water with a drop of mild liquid soap, such as Ivory Liquid Dish Detergent, and then let air-dry on a paper towel.
WEIGHTY MATTERS When choosing a pair of diamond pendant earrings or hoops, remember that size translates into weight on your lobes. Larger earrings may feel uncomfortable after extended wear, so try them on to test how heavy they feel before making your purchase.
HOLD IT! For heavy pieces with posts, or to ensure an even placement on pierced ears, ask your jeweler for the largest backs available (these are known as monster backs). They run from about $3 a pair in sterling silver to $30 a pair in 18-karat gold.
