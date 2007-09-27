whitelogo
Jewel Tones
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Fashion
Jewel Tones
InStyle.com
Sep 27, 2007
Heels
Patent leather heels, Moschino, $460;
shopbop.com
.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Brass necklace with resin stones and Swarovski crystals, Gerard Yosca, $345;
oliandlina.com
.
Brian Henn
Cloche
Felt cloche with feather, Lola, $215; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
Bracelet
Velvet bracelet with crystals, Sequin for Badgley Mischka, $250; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
Flats
Leather flats with brass, Matt Bernson, $185;
mattbernson.com
.
Brian Henn
Bag
Velvet bag, Hogan, $1,100; 888-604-6426.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Wool gloves with faux-fur cuff, Echo, $30;
echodesign.com
.
Brian Henn
Belt
Patent leather belt, Raina Belts, $215;
etceteraonline.com
.
Brian Henn
1
of
9
