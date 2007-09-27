Jewel Tones

InStyle.com
Sep 27, 2007 @ 1:59 pm
Heels
pinterest
Heels
Patent leather heels, Moschino, $460; shopbop.com.
Brian Henn
Necklace
pinterest
Necklace
Brass necklace with resin stones and Swarovski crystals, Gerard Yosca, $345; oliandlina.com.
Brian Henn
Cloche
pinterest
Cloche
Felt cloche with feather, Lola, $215; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
Bracelet
pinterest
Bracelet
Velvet bracelet with crystals, Sequin for Badgley Mischka, $250; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
Flats
pinterest
Flats
Leather flats with brass, Matt Bernson, $185; mattbernson.com.
Brian Henn
Bag
pinterest
Bag
Velvet bag, Hogan, $1,100; 888-604-6426.
Brian Henn
Gloves
pinterest
Gloves
Wool gloves with faux-fur cuff, Echo, $30; echodesign.com.
Brian Henn
Belt
pinterest
Belt
Patent leather belt, Raina Belts, $215; etceteraonline.com.
Brian Henn
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Brian Henn

Heels

Patent leather heels, Moschino, $460; shopbop.com.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Brian Henn

Necklace

Brass necklace with resin stones and Swarovski crystals, Gerard Yosca, $345; oliandlina.com.
3 of 8 Brian Henn

Cloche

Felt cloche with feather, Lola, $215; at Neiman Marcus.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Brian Henn

Bracelet

Velvet bracelet with crystals, Sequin for Badgley Mischka, $250; at Neiman Marcus.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Brian Henn

Flats

Leather flats with brass, Matt Bernson, $185; mattbernson.com.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Brian Henn

Bag

Velvet bag, Hogan, $1,100; 888-604-6426.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Brian Henn

Gloves

Wool gloves with faux-fur cuff, Echo, $30; echodesign.com.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Brian Henn

Belt

Patent leather belt, Raina Belts, $215; etceteraonline.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!